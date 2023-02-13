Commanders position review | Linebackers

-- Moves on the horizon: As it stands right now, five of the eight linebackers on the Commanders' roster are set to hit free agency in some form once the new league year begins in March. Bostic, Holcomb and Mayo will be unrestricted free agents; Hudson is a restricted free agent; and Eifler is an exclusive rights free agent.

Washington has the ability to retain some of those players. For example, there are things the Commanders can do to ensure they are able to re-sign Eifler or Hudson if they choose to do so. Still, it is an opportunity to change the look of the position going forward.

The biggest question at the position Washington will need to answer is whether to retain Holcomb. He has shown growth over the last four seasons, but even if they do decide to keep him, there are several interesting options that could bolster the group even further.

Either way, it is reasonable to expect the linebacker room to look at least a little different in the 2023 season.

Free agency

As mentioned above, Holcomb is one of more notable Commanders players set to hit the open market in March. Check out who else will be available in free agency, HERE.

Draft