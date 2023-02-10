Commanders position review | Running back

-- The Commanders have a strong duo: As good as Robinson was last season, he was only one part of the Commanders' backfield. Gibson was just as important to Washington's success, albeit in a slightly different role.

While Robinson was used more between the tackles, Gibson's role involved him utilizing his speed and quickness to make players miss on the perimeter. His receiving grade was second only to Christian McCaffrey among running backs, so the plan work in many regards. Among his fellow Commanders, he was fourth in receiving yards (353), tied for fourth in receiving touchdowns (2), fourth in receiving yards per game (23.5), second in yards after the catch (297) and fourth in first downs (18).

Together, Robinson and Gibson combined for 1,756 total yards. It will be exciting to see what the two can do in 2023, when both players have a full offseason to get healthy.

Free agency

Draft