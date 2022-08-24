Practice report | Logan Thomas hits another milestone, participates in 7-on-7 drills

There is not much reason for the defense to cheer for an offensive player, but when a teammate takes another step in their recovery, that kind of progress is more than enough reason to celebrate.

As the Washington Commanders' offense huddled together for seven-on-seven drills, veteran tight end Logan Thomas trotted out with the rest of the team's pass-catchers. He did not make any catches, but he was smooth in his routes and did not look hampered by the knee brace that he has been wearing since he was activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Coach Ron Rivera cracked a smile when asked about Thomas' progress.

"That's very important for us," Rivera said. "It's another milestone as he gets more and more involved, it gives him a chance to be hopefully ready to go in that first week."

The Commanders have experienced several issues at tight end since training camp began. After Thomas was placed on the PUP list, Cole Turner and John Bates injured themselves and have not been on the field in full capacity in weeks. Curtis Hodges and Armani Rogers have stepped up to fill the void, but not having the top three options at the position has been difficult.

There is still no word on when Thomas will be fully cleared to play, but it certainly is a positive step for the veteran.