Question of the week: Which Commanders player is going 'to the moon'?

The Washington Commanders are back from their bye week, and the "Command Center" crew is giving out their stock exchange takes. Here are the players they will have an eye on for the rest of the season:
Return on investment: Sonny Styles
Smoot: We invested a first-round, top 10 pick in him. He's shown that, "I play like a top 10 pick." He's shown, "I can do things that only guys like Fred Warner and the rest of these long, tall, fast middle linebackers can do. And here goes the great thing about this investment: it's just scratching the surface. It's like getting in on Coca-Cola in 1952 ... I'm getting my dividend back, but also, I know the best is yet to come from these dividends.
Tendies: Joshua Josephs
Moss: I think for what [round] we got him in the draft, we saw the potential and didn't expect...as a guy sitting in this seat, I wasn't expecting it. You got a lot of guys that we go in free agency and you got a chance to sit behind these guys and learn, and then before you know it, you'll be a pro. You'll be a pro at what you do best. I think he has exceeded that. I think that, 'I'm not ready to sit down. I'm ready to come in here right now and show you the value that I have and actually bring more to your portfolio.
To the moon: Jayden Daniels
Paulsen: I think you look at when he has played...outside of one decision at the end of the Giants game, has played really well. I think when you look at the San Francisco game, people are talking about missed opportunities. Quarterbacks miss opportunities, and if you think about him from a games played standpoint, he's still a relatively young player. The one thing I love about Jayden is you give him feedback, he takes it and it's almost the next play or the next game that he finds a way to improve. I think everyone things, "Oh, he should be at this level right now. I think he's gonna continue to improve, and I think if he plays the way that I think he's capable of playing, I think he'd be a top five player by the end of the year at the position, which is saying a lot.