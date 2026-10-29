Question of the week: Which Commanders player is going 'to the moon'?

Moss: I think for what [round] we got him in the draft, we saw the potential and didn't expect...as a guy sitting in this seat, I wasn't expecting it. You got a lot of guys that we go in free agency and you got a chance to sit behind these guys and learn, and then before you know it, you'll be a pro. You'll be a pro at what you do best. I think he has exceeded that. I think that, 'I'm not ready to sit down. I'm ready to come in here right now and show you the value that I have and actually bring more to your portfolio.

Paulsen: I think you look at when he has played...outside of one decision at the end of the Giants game, has played really well. I think when you look at the San Francisco game, people are talking about missed opportunities. Quarterbacks miss opportunities, and if you think about him from a games played standpoint, he's still a relatively young player. The one thing I love about Jayden is you give him feedback, he takes it and it's almost the next play or the next game that he finds a way to improve. I think everyone things, "Oh, he should be at this level right now. I think he's gonna continue to improve, and I think if he plays the way that I think he's capable of playing, I think he'd be a top five player by the end of the year at the position, which is saying a lot.