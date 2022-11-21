Commanders-Texans Stats & Snaps

"Washington-Texans Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 23-10 win over the Houston Texans, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
GENERAL:
- The Washington Commanders defeated the Houston Texans, 23-10 on Sunday at NRG Stadium.
- Washington has won five out of six games (in any six game stretch) for the first time since Weeks 12-17, of the 2015 season.
- Washington finished 3-1 against the AFC South Division this season, their best record against the division in a single season since also going 3-1 against the AFC South in 2002.
- Washington defeated the Texans for the first time since September 24, 2006. That was also the last time Washington defeated the club on the road.
- Washington led the Houston Texans 20-0 at halftime. The 20-point lead was their largest at halftime in a game since leading the Arizona Cardinals by 21 points at halftime in Week 1 of the 2018 season.
- Washington shutout the Texans in the first half. It was the second time this season they have shutout a team in a half. They also did so in Chicago on Oct. 13. It is the first time since the 2015 season that Washington has shut out multiple opponents in the first half of a game in a single season.
- Washington allowed five net yards in the first half, the fewest first half yardage allowed by any team in the NFL this season. Per STATS LLC, that is the fewest net yards allowed by Washington since the NFL merger (1966).
- Washington recorded its first interception returned for a touchdown since Week 18 of the 2021 season.
- Washington's defense has scored a touchdown in two-straight games for the first time since Oct. 20-27, 2013 when OLB Brian Orakpo had a 29-yard pick-six in Week 7 and CB DeAngelo Hall had a 26-yard pick-six in Week 8.
- Washington is currently the only NFL team that has multiple interior defensive linemen who each have five-plus sacks on the season.
- Washington has three players with five-plus sacks. Washington joins Dallas and Tennessee as the only teams to have three or more players with five or more sacks this season barring the results of Week 11.
- Washington rushed for 153 yards, their second-most this season. They have now rushed for 130 or more yards in each of their last three games.
- Washington held Houston to 21 rushing yards, the fewest they have allowed since Dec. 17, 2020 at Pittsburgh.
OFFENSE:
- Quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 15-of-27 passes for 191 yards.
- Wide Receiver Curtis Samuel had a 10-yard rushing touchdown. It was his sixth career rushing touchdown and first since Week 8 of the 2020 season.
- Per NFL Research, Samuel is one of four wide receivers in the Super Bowl era with 600-plus rush yds, six-plus rushing touchdowns, 2,500-plus receiving yards, and 15-plus receiving touchdowns in his career. The others are Jerry Rice, Tyreek Hill, and Eric Metcalf.
- Tight End Logan Thomas had five catches for 65 yards, his most since Nov. 15, 2020.
- Running Back Antonio Gibson had 18 carries for 72 yards. He added three receptions for 31 yards. It was the 11th time he has recorded 100-plus scrimmage yards in his career.
- Gibson surpassed 3,000 career scrimmage yards. He is the fifth running back in franchise history to surpass 3,000 career scrimmage yards within his first three seasons.
- Gibson is the third running back in franchise history to record 3,000 yards from scrimmage in career game 41 or less joining Alfred Morris and Mike Thomas.
- Gibson surpassed 800 receiving yards. He is the seventh running back in Washington history to have at least 800 receiving yards within his first three seasons.
- Gibson passed Rob Goode for 14th on the franchise all-time rushing list.
- Running Back Brian Robinson Jr. had 15 carries for 57 yards.
DEFENSE AND SPECIAL TEAMS
- Cornerback Kendall Fuller recorded a pick-six, the first of his career. It was his first interception since Week 6 of last season vs. Kansas City.
- Safety Darrick Forrest recorded his third career interception and his third this season. He now has an interception in back-to-back games.
- Defensive Tackle Jonathan Allen recorded 2.0 sacks, four quarterback hits and three tackles for loss. It was his sixth multi-sack game of his career and first since Oct. 24, 2021.
- Allen has set a new single season career-high with 12 tackles for loss.
- Defensive Tackle Daron Payne recorded 1.0 sack, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit and a pass defensed.
- Payne has tied a career-high with four passes defensed.
- Defensive End Montez Sweat recorded 2.0 sacks, two quarterback hits and two tackles for loss.
- Sweat had his second multi-sack game of the season and fourth of his career. This is the first time Sweat has recorded two or more multi-sack games in a single season.
- Kicker Joey Slye went three-for-three and knocked down field goals of 44, 25 and 24 yards.
Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders taking on the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)
SNAP COUNTS
OFFENSE
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|Andrew Norwell
|68
|100%
|Charles Leno
|68
|100%
|Trai Turner
|68
|100%
|Taylor Heinicke
|68
|100%
|Tyler Larsen
|68
|100%
|Terry McLaurin
|49
|72%
|Antonio Gibson
|46
|68%
|Logan Thomas
|46
|68%
|Jahan Dotson
|45
|66%
|Curtis Samuel
|41
|60%
|Cornelius Lucas
|38
|56%
|John Bates
|35
|51%
|Sam Cosmi
|30
|44%
|Cole Turner
|26
|38%
|Brian Robinson
|23
|34%
|Cam Sims
|18
|26%
|Dyami Brown
|6
|9%
|Dax Milne
|5
|7%
DEFENSE
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|Bobby McCain
|56
|100%
|Jamin Davis
|56
|100%
|Kamren Curl
|56
|100%
|Kendall Fuller
|56
|100%
|Darrick Forrest
|56
|100%
|Jonathan Allen
|45
|80%
|Benjamin St-Juste
|45
|80%
|Daron Payne
|42
|75%
|Jon Bostic
|42
|75%
|Montez Sweat
|32
|57%
|James Smith-Williams
|31
|55%
|Efe Obada
|27
|48%
|Casey Toohill
|23
|41%
|John Ridgeway
|19
|34%
|Danny Johnson
|11
|20%
|Daniel Wise
|10
|18%
|Percy Butler
|9
|16%