Commanders vs. 49ers preview | A showdown at FedExField on New Year's Eve

Dec 27, 2023 at 12:21 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

The Washington Commanders are coming back to FedExField for a matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Dec. 31

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: FedExField (Landover, Maryland)

WATCH: FOX

  • Adam Amin (Play-by-play)
  • Mark Schlereth (Analyst)
  • Kristina Pink (Sideline)

RADIO:

  • Julie Donaldson (Host)
  • Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
  • London Fletcher (analyst)
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, **HERE.**
  • The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the **iHeartRadio app.**

Related Links

QUICK HITS

  • Washington will host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17. The two franchises will meet for the fourth time in five seasons.
  • The Commanders will host the San Francisco 49ers for the first time since 2019.
  • The Commanders have a 7-9 record at home against the 49ers and are 11-19-1 all-time against San Francisco.
  • WR Terry McLaurin (5,166) needs 68 receiving yards to pass Hugh Taylor (5,233) for the eighth most receiving yards in franchise history. McLaurin (368) needs nine receptions to pass WR Pierre Garcon (376) for ninth most receptions in franchise history.
  • McLaurin needs six receptions to total 75 this season. He would become the first player in franchise history to record four consecutive seasons with 75-plus receptions.
  • DT Jonathan Allen (39) needs one sack to tie LB Brian Orakpo (40) for sixth all-time in franchise history.

COACHING STAFF

Washington:

  • Head coach Ron Rivera (4th season in Washington)
  • Assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (1st)
  • Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (5th)

San Francisco:

  • Head coach Kyle Shanahan (7th in San Francisco)
  • Run game coordinator/offensive line Chris Foerster (5th)
  • Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks (1st)
  • Special teams coordinator Brian Schneider (2nd)

INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS

Washington:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Sam Howell (3,624)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Sam Howell (19)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (664)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. and QB Sam Howell (5)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (885)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Jahan Dotson, WR Curtis Samuel and TE Logan Thomas (4)
  • Tackles -- S Kamren Curl (106)
  • Sacks -- DT Jonathan Allen (5.5)
  • Interceptions -- CB Kendall Fuller (2)

San Francisco:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Brock Purdy (4,050)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Brock Purdy (29)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Christian McCaffrey (1,395)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Christian McCaffrey (14)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Brandon Aiyuk (1,203)
  • Receiving TDs -- RB Christian McCaffrey (7)
  • Tackles -- LB Fred Warner (126)
  • Sacks -- DE Nick Bosa (10.5)
  • Interceptions -- LB Fred Warner (4)

TEAM STATS

Washington:

  • Total offense -- 19th (327.5 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 23rd (20.6 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 16th (228.8 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- 30th (60)
  • Rushing offense -- 21st (98.7 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 22nd (36.55%)
  • Total defense -- 32nd (384.3 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 32nd (30.2 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 31st (261.6 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-20th (38)
  • Rushing defense -- 23rd (122.7 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 23rd (40.58%)
  • Time of possession -- 15th (30:17)
  • Turnover differential -- T-31st (-10)

San Francisco:

  • Total offense -- 2nd (404.3 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 3rd (29.6 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 2nd (265.7 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- 7th (30)
  • Rushing offense -- 4th (138.7 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 4th (47.5%)
  • Total defense -- 11th (312.3 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 3rd (17.8 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 16th (222 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-6th (45)
  • Rushing defense -- 3rd (90.3 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 21st (39.79%)
  • Time of possession -- 10th (30:48)
  • Turnover differential -- T-4th (+8)

