Jacoby Brissett named Commanders' QB for Week 17 vs. 49ers

Brissett had to take the field when the Commanders faced a double-digit deficit, but there is a noticeable difference in how the offense functions with him under center. He stays in the pocket, takes what the defenses have given him and tries to get the ball to the team's best playmakers downfield.

As a result, the offense has operated more smoothly. In the two drives that he played against the Los Angeles Rams, the Commanders gained 132 yards -- just eight yards shy of what the Commanders amassed in their previous 10 possessions and scored twice.

It was much of the same against the Jets, when Brissett came in for Howell with less than seven minutes left in the third quarter. Brissett went 10-of-13 for 100 yards during his five drives, hitting Logan Thomas for a 15-yard touchdown. Again, most of Washington's yards came with Brissett at quarterback; the unit gained 89 yards in their first 10 drives and 196 in their final five.

Rivera had not come to a decision on the quarterback position on Tuesday -- he said following the game that he and his staff would evaluate things and come to a decision in the coming days -- but the head coach did say that he still believed in Howell's future.

"Things have gone relatively well early in the season and into the middle," Rivera said. "But it's been tough the last couple of weeks. The last few weeks have been tough on him. He's taken a lot of snaps, the length of the season, obviously probably wearing on him as well as the number of plays he's had and the number of hits he's had to absorb."

Brissett is also firmly in Howell's corner and had a message for him after the game: there is no simple solution to fix the problems that he's had, but "the good ones find a way to get to the other side."