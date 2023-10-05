Commanders vs. Bears | How to watch, listen and live stream

105 / 115

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS OCT. 8-9 FILE ** Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman (33), left, and safety Todd Johnson (35), right, try to take down Washington Redskins runningback Clinton Portis after a 41 yard gain during the third quarter in this Sept. 11, 2005 photo in Landover, Md. In the salary-cap era, the blockbuster trade is pretty much a thing of the past. The Washington Redskins and Denver Broncos were the exception, though, when they got together for a swap of Pro Bowl players Clinton Portis and Champ Bailey. Over the ensuing 19 months, hardly a week has gone by during which one or the other hasn't been asked the question, who won and who lost? (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)