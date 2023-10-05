Commanders vs. Bears | How to watch, listen and live stream

The Washington Commanders will take on the Chicago Bears in front of a sold out crowd at FedExField with an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen and live stream the game.
QUICK FACTS
- Washington will play their first of two primetime regular season games this week when they host the Chicago Bears. It is the first time Washington will host a TNF game since defeating the Giants in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
- Washington is 2-0 against the Bears all-time on Thursday Night Football, defeating them at FedExField in Week 14 of the 2007 season and at Soldier Field in Week 6 last season.
- Washington has a 23-21-1 overall record against Chicago and a 13-11-1 record at home. This is the first time Washington will host Chicago since 2019 and the second time they will play the Bears on Thursday Night Football at FedExField.
- Washington is looking to win their third-straight Thursday Night game and fourth-straight Thursday game overall. Washington has never won three consecutive Thursday Night games.
WHERE TO WATCH THE COMMANDERS ON TV
- The Commanders broadcast for Week 3 will air on Amazon Prime and will include Al Michaels as the play-by-play announcer, Kirk Herbstreit as an analyst and Kaylee Hartung as the sideline reporter.
Check out the best photos from Washington's previous matchups with the Chicago Bears. (Photos via The Associated Press)
HOW TO LISTEN TO THE COMMANDERS ON THE RADIO
- The Washington Commanders Radio broadcast is packed with pro commentary! Join host Julie Donaldson, Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein as they anchor the team's gameday radio broadcasts.
- Coverage starts two hours before kickoff with the Official Washington Commanders Pregame Show, which can be found on the Commanders app.
- Catch the breakdown of the game as we take your calls immediately following the game.
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
- The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the iHeartRadio app.
WHERE TO STREAM THE COMMANDERS GAME
- Fans subscribed to NFL+ will be able to stream the game online. In addition to live game audio from every game this season, fan also have access to NFL RedZone, full and condensed game replays and Coaches Film.
SOCIAL MEDIA
- X: @Commanders, @ZachSelbyWC
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Commanders/
- Instagram: @Commanders