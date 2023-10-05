News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders vs. Bears | How to watch, listen and live stream

Oct 05, 2023 at 09:04 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

EF309167
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders will take on the Chicago Bears in front of a sold out crowd at FedExField with an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen and live stream the game.

QUICK FACTS

  • Washington will play their first of two primetime regular season games this week when they host the Chicago Bears. It is the first time Washington will host a TNF game since defeating the Giants in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
  • Washington is 2-0 against the Bears all-time on Thursday Night Football, defeating them at FedExField in Week 14 of the 2007 season and at Soldier Field in Week 6 last season.
  • Washington has a 23-21-1 overall record against Chicago and a 13-11-1 record at home. This is the first time Washington will host Chicago since 2019 and the second time they will play the Bears on Thursday Night Football at FedExField.
  • Washington is looking to win their third-straight Thursday Night game and fourth-straight Thursday game overall. Washington has never won three consecutive Thursday Night games.

Related Links

WHERE TO WATCH THE COMMANDERS ON TV

  • The Commanders broadcast for Week 3 will air on Amazon Prime and will include Al Michaels as the play-by-play announcer, Kirk Herbstreit as an analyst and Kaylee Hartung as the sideline reporter.

Commanders-Bears through the years

Check out the best photos from Washington's previous matchups with the Chicago Bears. (Photos via The Associated Press)

Chicago Bears quarterback Kyle Orton (18) tries to recover the ball after getting it knocked out of his hands by Washington Redskins' Cornelius Griffin in the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 11, 2005, in Landover, Md. Griffiin recovered at the Bears' 15-yard line. Washington went on to win 9-7. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
1 / 115

Chicago Bears quarterback Kyle Orton (18) tries to recover the ball after getting it knocked out of his hands by Washington Redskins' Cornelius Griffin in the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 11, 2005, in Landover, Md. Griffiin recovered at the Bears' 15-yard line. Washington went on to win 9-7. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

PABLO MARTINEZ MONSIVAIS/2005 AP
Washington Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall (23) tackles Chicago Bears receiver Deonte Thompson (14) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
2 / 115

Washington Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall (23) tackles Chicago Bears receiver Deonte Thompson (14) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh
Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
3 / 115

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh
Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum (8) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
4 / 115

Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum (8) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
5 / 115

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast
Washington Redskins wide receiver Rod Gardner (87) flips the ball away as he celebrates his 18-yard touchdown catch as the Chicago Bears' R.W. McQuarters (21) turns his back during the second quarter, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2004, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
6 / 115

Washington Redskins wide receiver Rod Gardner (87) flips the ball away as he celebrates his 18-yard touchdown catch as the Chicago Bears' R.W. McQuarters (21) turns his back during the second quarter, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2004, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

JEFF ROBERSON/2004 AP
Washington Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
7 / 115

Washington Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) runs after making a catch against Washington Redskins cornerback Quinton Dunbar (47) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
8 / 115

Chicago Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) runs after making a catch against Washington Redskins cornerback Quinton Dunbar (47) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast
Chicago Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshall (15) tries to work past Washington Redskins defensive back Cedric Griffin (20) in the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2012. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
9 / 115

Chicago Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshall (15) tries to work past Washington Redskins defensive back Cedric Griffin (20) in the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2012. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast
Washington Redskins defensive tackle Caleb Brantley (99) pursues Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
10 / 115

Washington Redskins defensive tackle Caleb Brantley (99) pursues Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks to the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
11 / 115

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks to the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh
* FILE * In this Dec. 6, 2007 file photo, Chicago Bears center Olin Kreutz, right, tries to stop Washington Redskins cornerback Shawn Springs during a second-quarter interception return during a football game in Landover, Md. Springs nearly retired during an off season of many personal difficulties. If the first game was any indication, the Washington Redskins need to have him back. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
12 / 115

FILE In this Dec. 6, 2007 file photo, Chicago Bears center Olin Kreutz, right, tries to stop Washington Redskins cornerback Shawn Springs during a second-quarter interception return during a football game in Landover, Md. Springs nearly retired during an off season of many personal difficulties. If the first game was any indication, the Washington Redskins need to have him back. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Evan Vucci/2007 AP
Washington Redskins running back Antwon Bailey (34) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2012. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
13 / 115

Washington Redskins running back Antwon Bailey (34) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2012. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast
Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins is tackled by Chicago Bears defensive tackle Mitch Unrein, right, and tackle Bruce Gaston (76) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
14 / 115

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins is tackled by Chicago Bears defensive tackle Mitch Unrein, right, and tackle Bruce Gaston (76) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh
Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates his nine-yard touchdown run against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
15 / 115

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates his nine-yard touchdown run against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears safety Danieal Manning, left, intercepts at pass intended for Washington Redskins wide receiver Joey Galloway (84) in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. Watching the play is Bears safety Chris Harris (46). (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
16 / 115

Chicago Bears safety Danieal Manning, left, intercepts at pass intended for Washington Redskins wide receiver Joey Galloway (84) in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. Watching the play is Bears safety Chris Harris (46). (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast
Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (6) calls a play from the line of scrimmage against the Washington Redskins in the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2012. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
17 / 115

Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (6) calls a play from the line of scrimmage against the Washington Redskins in the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2012. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte (22) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
18 / 115

Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte (22) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast
Chicago Bears quarterback Jonathan Quinn, left, is sacked for a 7-yard loss by Washington Redskins' Cornelius Griffin (96) and Marcus Washington (53) late in the fourth quarter Oct. 17, 2004 in Chicago. The Redskins won the game 13-10. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
19 / 115

Chicago Bears quarterback Jonathan Quinn, left, is sacked for a 7-yard loss by Washington Redskins' Cornelius Griffin (96) and Marcus Washington (53) late in the fourth quarter Oct. 17, 2004 in Chicago. The Redskins won the game 13-10. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

JEFF ROBERSON
The Washington Redskins defense lines up against the Chicago Bears offense during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
20 / 115

The Washington Redskins defense lines up against the Chicago Bears offense during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
21 / 115

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast
Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) rolls out to pass against the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2012. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
22 / 115

Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) rolls out to pass against the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2012. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast
Chicago Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) is tackled by Washington Redskins defenders in the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2012. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
23 / 115

Chicago Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) is tackled by Washington Redskins defenders in the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2012. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky rushes the ball against Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
24 / 115

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky rushes the ball against Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (86) spikes a ball as he celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
25 / 115

Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (86) spikes a ball as he celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 1937, file photo, Washington Redskins quarterback Sammy Baugh (33) is brought down after a gain, by the Chicago Bears during an NFL football Championship game on a frozen Wrigley Field in Chicago. The Redskins won 28-21. (AP Photo/File)
26 / 115

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 1937, file photo, Washington Redskins quarterback Sammy Baugh (33) is brought down after a gain, by the Chicago Bears during an NFL football Championship game on a frozen Wrigley Field in Chicago. The Redskins won 28-21. (AP Photo/File)

AP1937
Chicago Bears quarterback Jason Campbell (2) passes against the Washington Redskins in the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2012. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
27 / 115

Chicago Bears quarterback Jason Campbell (2) passes against the Washington Redskins in the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2012. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast
Closely following Kawal (39) Washington Center, Cliff Battles (20, right) Washington back, tears around right end for five yards in the first period of the professional football championship battle at Chicago on Dec. 12, 1937 in which the Washington Redskins downed the Chicago Bears, 28-21. On ground is Michaels (18) Redskins Guard. Blocking Bausch (24) Bear Guard is Edwards (17) Washington tackle. (AP Photo)
28 / 115

Closely following Kawal (39) Washington Center, Cliff Battles (20, right) Washington back, tears around right end for five yards in the first period of the professional football championship battle at Chicago on Dec. 12, 1937 in which the Washington Redskins downed the Chicago Bears, 28-21. On ground is Michaels (18) Redskins Guard. Blocking Bausch (24) Bear Guard is Edwards (17) Washington tackle. (AP Photo)

Anonymous/1937 AP
Sensational passing quarterback, Sammy Baugh, (center), hurled Washington?s Redskins to the professional football championship in a game with the Chicago Bears on Frozen Wrigley Field on Dec. 12, 1937. Sharing the spotlight in the 28-21 victory were Cliff Battles (left) and Wayne Millner (right). Completing 17 out of 34 passes, Baugh was hailed by many observers as the greatest aerial ace of all time. Millner carried over two of the team?s four touchdowns and battler scored one. (AP Photo)
29 / 115

Sensational passing quarterback, Sammy Baugh, (center), hurled Washington?s Redskins to the professional football championship in a game with the Chicago Bears on Frozen Wrigley Field on Dec. 12, 1937. Sharing the spotlight in the 28-21 victory were Cliff Battles (left) and Wayne Millner (right). Completing 17 out of 34 passes, Baugh was hailed by many observers as the greatest aerial ace of all time. Millner carried over two of the team?s four touchdowns and battler scored one. (AP Photo)

AP1937
Washington Redskins quarterback Sammy Baugh (33) is brought down after a gain through the Chicago Bears line during the National Football League Championship game against the Chicago Bears on a frozen Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill., on Dec. 12, 1937. The Redskins won, 28-21. (AP Photo)
30 / 115

Washington Redskins quarterback Sammy Baugh (33) is brought down after a gain through the Chicago Bears line during the National Football League Championship game against the Chicago Bears on a frozen Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill., on Dec. 12, 1937. The Redskins won, 28-21. (AP Photo)

AP1937
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 1937, file photo, Washington Redskins quarterback Sammy Baugh, center, celebrates with teammates Cliff Battles, left, and Wayne Millner in the locker room after the Redskins defeated the Chicago Bears 28-21 in the NFL championship football game in Chicago. Washingtonâ€™s NFL team will get rid of the name "Redskins" on Monday, July 13, according to multiple reports. Itâ€™s unclear when a new name will be revealed for one of the leagueâ€™s oldest franchises. The team launched a "thorough review" of the name July 3.(AP Photo, File)
31 / 115

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 1937, file photo, Washington Redskins quarterback Sammy Baugh, center, celebrates with teammates Cliff Battles, left, and Wayne Millner in the locker room after the Redskins defeated the Chicago Bears 28-21 in the NFL championship football game in Chicago. Washingtonâ€™s NFL team will get rid of the name "Redskins" on Monday, July 13, according to multiple reports. Itâ€™s unclear when a new name will be revealed for one of the leagueâ€™s oldest franchises. The team launched a "thorough review" of the name July 3.(AP Photo, File)

AP 1937
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 1942, file photo, Washington Redskins quarterback Sammy Baugh, left, drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears during a football game in Washington. â€œSlinginâ€™â€ Sammy Baugh, Washingtonâ€™s top draft choice in 1937, gets credit for being the NFLâ€™s first big-yardage passer. (AP Photo/File)
32 / 115

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 1942, file photo, Washington Redskins quarterback Sammy Baugh, left, drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears during a football game in Washington. â€œSlinginâ€™â€ Sammy Baugh, Washingtonâ€™s top draft choice in 1937, gets credit for being the NFLâ€™s first big-yardage passer. (AP Photo/File)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Redskins fullback Mike Sellers , left, celebrates after Todd Yoder (87) scored a second-quarter touchdown during a football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2007 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
33 / 115

Washington Redskins fullback Mike Sellers , left, celebrates after Todd Yoder (87) scored a second-quarter touchdown during a football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2007 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Evan Vucci/2007 AP
Some of 40,000 who saw pro title game here are some of the estimated 40,000 persons who Jammed Wrigley field, Dec. 26, 1943 in Chicago to see the bears-Washington Redskins battle for the national pro football title. (AP Photo/Rob Stapleton)
34 / 115

Some of 40,000 who saw pro title game here are some of the estimated 40,000 persons who Jammed Wrigley field, Dec. 26, 1943 in Chicago to see the bears-Washington Redskins battle for the national pro football title. (AP Photo/Rob Stapleton)

Rob Stapleton/1943 AP
* FILE * In this Dec. 13, 1942 file photo, Sammy Baugh, quarterback for the Washington Redskins, intercepts a pass from the Chicago Bears in his own end zone to break up a Bears scoring threat during the fourth quarter of NFL Playoff Championship game in Washington. Chicago Bears tackle in background is Lee Artoe (35). Baugh, who set numerous passing records with the Washington Redskins in an era when NFL teams were running most every down, died Wednesday night, Dec. 17, 2008 his son said. Baugh, who was 94 and had numerous health issues, died at Fisher County Hospital in Rotan, Texas, David Baugh said. (AP Photo)
35 / 115

FILE In this Dec. 13, 1942 file photo, Sammy Baugh, quarterback for the Washington Redskins, intercepts a pass from the Chicago Bears in his own end zone to break up a Bears scoring threat during the fourth quarter of NFL Playoff Championship game in Washington. Chicago Bears tackle in background is Lee Artoe (35). Baugh, who set numerous passing records with the Washington Redskins in an era when NFL teams were running most every down, died Wednesday night, Dec. 17, 2008 his son said. Baugh, who was 94 and had numerous health issues, died at Fisher County Hospital in Rotan, Texas, David Baugh said. (AP Photo)

ANONYMOUS/2008 AP
Washington Redskins Jimmy Johnston (31) is tackled by Sid Luckman of the Chicago Bears in the NFL championship game at Washington, D.C., Dec. 8, 1940. The Bears won, 73-0. Also converging on Johnston are Bears Joe Stydahar (13), Bill Osmanski (9), John Siegal (6), Dan Fortmann (21) and George McAfee (5). (AP Photo)
36 / 115

Washington Redskins Jimmy Johnston (31) is tackled by Sid Luckman of the Chicago Bears in the NFL championship game at Washington, D.C., Dec. 8, 1940. The Bears won, 73-0. Also converging on Johnston are Bears Joe Stydahar (13), Bill Osmanski (9), John Siegal (6), Dan Fortmann (21) and George McAfee (5). (AP Photo)

1940 AP
Charlie Malone, (19), Washington Redskins end, pulls down a 42-yard pass from Sammy Baugh in the closing minutes of the first half of National Professional Football League Championship game with the Chicago Bears in Washington, D.C., Dec. 8, 1940. The Bears won 73-0. Ray McLean (57) and Bob Snyder (17) of the Bears are on the play. (AP Photo)
37 / 115

Charlie Malone, (19), Washington Redskins end, pulls down a 42-yard pass from Sammy Baugh in the closing minutes of the first half of National Professional Football League Championship game with the Chicago Bears in Washington, D.C., Dec. 8, 1940. The Bears won 73-0. Ray McLean (57) and Bob Snyder (17) of the Bears are on the play. (AP Photo)

Washington Redskins Joe Don Looney (35) is upended as he carried for a short gain in fourth quarter of a NFL exhibition match with the Chicago Bears, Aug. 10, 1967, Washington, D.C. Identifiable players are Washingtons Don Bandy, lower right, and Bears Mike Reilly, left, Charlie Brown (22), John Johnson (76) and Terry Oakes (83). Washington won, 37-14. The rest of the players are unidentified. (AP Photo/John Rous)
38 / 115

Washington Redskins Joe Don Looney (35) is upended as he carried for a short gain in fourth quarter of a NFL exhibition match with the Chicago Bears, Aug. 10, 1967, Washington, D.C. Identifiable players are Washingtons Don Bandy, lower right, and Bears Mike Reilly, left, Charlie Brown (22), John Johnson (76) and Terry Oakes (83). Washington won, 37-14. The rest of the players are unidentified. (AP Photo/John Rous)

John Rous/1967 AP
Washington Redskins rookie, John Love, in action in NFL exhibition game with the Chicago Bears on August 9, 1967 in Washington, is determined to make the team. In Washington?s 37-14 victory, Love played offense and defense, ran back punts and kickoffs and booted a couple of extra points. He was the Redskins seventh round draft pick, after starring at North Texas State. (AP Photo)
39 / 115

Washington Redskins rookie, John Love, in action in NFL exhibition game with the Chicago Bears on August 9, 1967 in Washington, is determined to make the team. In Washington?s 37-14 victory, Love played offense and defense, ran back punts and kickoffs and booted a couple of extra points. He was the Redskins seventh round draft pick, after starring at North Texas State. (AP Photo)

JOHN ROUS/1967 AP
Washington Redskins running back Larry Brown is brought down in the rain by Chicago Bears linebackers Dick Butkus (51) and Don Pride (57) in second quarter action in their exhibition game in Washington, D.C., Aug. 2, 1969. Vilnis Ezerins (39) of the Redskins is in foreground. (AP Photo)
40 / 115

Washington Redskins running back Larry Brown is brought down in the rain by Chicago Bears linebackers Dick Butkus (51) and Don Pride (57) in second quarter action in their exhibition game in Washington, D.C., Aug. 2, 1969. Vilnis Ezerins (39) of the Redskins is in foreground. (AP Photo)

AP1969
Vince Lombardi, who came back to coaching in the professional ranks with the Washington Redskins views his charges on the playing field, Aug. 2, 1969, with the Chicago Bears during an exhibition game in Washington, D.C. The coach is geared up for the weather - a downpour of rain - with a plastic hat and raincoat. (AP Photo)
41 / 115

Vince Lombardi, who came back to coaching in the professional ranks with the Washington Redskins views his charges on the playing field, Aug. 2, 1969, with the Chicago Bears during an exhibition game in Washington, D.C. The coach is geared up for the weather - a downpour of rain - with a plastic hat and raincoat. (AP Photo)

AP6908020131
42 / 115
Two of these three footballers appear to have lost their heads during fourth quarter of National Football League exhibition between the Chicago Bears and Washington Redskins, Aug. 9, 1967, Washington, D.C. The head shown belongs to Redskins Roland Rogers, right, who brought down Bears Andy Livingston (48). At bottom is Redskins Rickie Harris. Washington won, 37-14. (AP Photo/John Rous)
43 / 115

Two of these three footballers appear to have lost their heads during fourth quarter of National Football League exhibition between the Chicago Bears and Washington Redskins, Aug. 9, 1967, Washington, D.C. The head shown belongs to Redskins Roland Rogers, right, who brought down Bears Andy Livingston (48). At bottom is Redskins Rickie Harris. Washington won, 37-14. (AP Photo/John Rous)

John Rous/1967 AP
Chicago Bears cornerback Ron Smith (48) leaps over Washington Redskins linebacker Russ Tillman (67) on first quarter kickoff return, Sunday, Nov. 14, 1971, Chicago, Ill. He was tackled by Redskin guard Paul Laaveg (73), rear. Other Bears are Dick Butkus (51) and Jimmy Gunn (30). (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)
44 / 115

Chicago Bears cornerback Ron Smith (48) leaps over Washington Redskins linebacker Russ Tillman (67) on first quarter kickoff return, Sunday, Nov. 14, 1971, Chicago, Ill. He was tackled by Redskin guard Paul Laaveg (73), rear. Other Bears are Dick Butkus (51) and Jimmy Gunn (30). (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)

Fred Jewell/1971 AP
Washington Redskins safety Owens (23) clings to the jersey of Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton (34) as Payton rushes for nine yards and a third quarter down during game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 1976 in Chicago. The Bears won 33-7. (**Caption file tore) (AP Photo/LES)
45 / 115

Washington Redskins safety Owens (23) clings to the jersey of Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton (34) as Payton rushes for nine yards and a third quarter down during game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 1976 in Chicago. The Bears won 33-7. (**Caption file tore) (AP Photo/LES)

LES/AP1976
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 1973 file photo, Miami Dolphins' Jim Kiick (21) follows teammates Jim Langer (62) and Larry Csonka (39) to score against the Washington Redskins during Super Bowl VII in Los Angeles. The perfection of the 1972 Miami Dolphins has earned them the nod as the NFLâ€™s greatest team. The 1972 Dolphins edged the 1985 Chicago Bears for the NFLâ€™s greatest team in balloting by 59 national media members as part of the NFLâ€™s celebration of its 100th season. (AP Photo)
46 / 115

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 1973 file photo, Miami Dolphins' Jim Kiick (21) follows teammates Jim Langer (62) and Larry Csonka (39) to score against the Washington Redskins during Super Bowl VII in Los Angeles. The perfection of the 1972 Miami Dolphins has earned them the nod as the NFLâ€™s greatest team. The 1972 Dolphins edged the 1985 Chicago Bears for the NFLâ€™s greatest team in balloting by 59 national media members as part of the NFLâ€™s celebration of its 100th season. (AP Photo)

Anonymous/1973 AP
FILE - In this Nov. 15, 1971 file photo, Chicago Bears running back Don Shy (24) is pulled down by Washington Redskins linebacker Chris Hanburger (55) and safety Richie Petitbon (16) after a 7-yard gain in the third quarter of an NFL football game in Chicago. Hanburger is a finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame which will be announced on Saturday, Feb. 5. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell, File)
47 / 115

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 1971 file photo, Chicago Bears running back Don Shy (24) is pulled down by Washington Redskins linebacker Chris Hanburger (55) and safety Richie Petitbon (16) after a 7-yard gain in the third quarter of an NFL football game in Chicago. Hanburger is a finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame which will be announced on Saturday, Feb. 5. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell, File)

Fred Jewell/1971 AP
As Richie Petitbon (16) holds, Washington Redskins kicking specialist Curt Knight (5) boots a first period field goal for the Redskins as they lost to Chicago Bears 16-15, Nov. 14, 1971 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)
48 / 115

As Richie Petitbon (16) holds, Washington Redskins kicking specialist Curt Knight (5) boots a first period field goal for the Redskins as they lost to Chicago Bears 16-15, Nov. 14, 1971 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)

Fred Jewell/1971 AP
Chicago Bears tackle George Seals (67) may be down but he manages to reach out and put the stopper on Washington Redskins quarterback Bill Kilmer (17) who lost six yards on this fourth quarter play, Sunday, Nov. 15, 1971 in Chicago. Coming in to assist is Bears defensive end Ed O'Bradovich (87). The Bears won 16-15. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)
49 / 115

Chicago Bears tackle George Seals (67) may be down but he manages to reach out and put the stopper on Washington Redskins quarterback Bill Kilmer (17) who lost six yards on this fourth quarter play, Sunday, Nov. 15, 1971 in Chicago. Coming in to assist is Bears defensive end Ed O'Bradovich (87). The Bears won 16-15. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)

Fred Jewell/1971 AP
Washington Redskins running back John Riggins (44) gains yardage during third quarter action in Chicago against the Chicago Bears as Bears' Rueben Hernderson, right, looks on, Oct. 11, 1981. (AP Photo/Jim Bourdier)
50 / 115

Washington Redskins running back John Riggins (44) gains yardage during third quarter action in Chicago against the Chicago Bears as Bears' Rueben Hernderson, right, looks on, Oct. 11, 1981. (AP Photo/Jim Bourdier)

JHim Bourdier
Washington Redskins' head coach George Allen shows a series of expressions as he watches the Redskins defeat the Chicago Bears 42 to 0 on Sunday, Dec. 16, 1974 in Washington. Allen, who has coached the Skins to four consecutive berths in the playoffs, will lead his team to Los Angeles next week to met the Rams in this years first post season game. (AP Photo/CWH)
51 / 115

Washington Redskins' head coach George Allen shows a series of expressions as he watches the Redskins defeat the Chicago Bears 42 to 0 on Sunday, Dec. 16, 1974 in Washington. Allen, who has coached the Skins to four consecutive berths in the playoffs, will lead his team to Los Angeles next week to met the Rams in this years first post season game. (AP Photo/CWH)

CWH/AP1974
Washington Redskins running back John Riggins (44) gains yardage during third quarter action in Chicago against the Chicago Bears as Bears' Rueben Hernderson, right, looks on, Oct. 11, 1981. (AP Photo/Jim Bourdier)
52 / 115

Washington Redskins running back John Riggins (44) gains yardage during third quarter action in Chicago against the Chicago Bears as Bears' Rueben Hernderson, right, looks on, Oct. 11, 1981. (AP Photo/Jim Bourdier)

JHim Bourdier
Washington Redskins running back John Riggins (44) center, pushes through the line for a gain of seven yards during first quarter action against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Oct. 11, 1981. (AP Photo/Jim Bourdier)
53 / 115

Washington Redskins running back John Riggins (44) center, pushes through the line for a gain of seven yards during first quarter action against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Oct. 11, 1981. (AP Photo/Jim Bourdier)

Jim Bourdier
Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton (34) with Bears defender Mark Bortz (62) in front gets some yardage in action against the Washington Redskins on December 30, 1984 in Washington. Skins Curtis Jordan (22) is shown. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)
54 / 115

Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton (34) with Bears defender Mark Bortz (62) in front gets some yardage in action against the Washington Redskins on December 30, 1984 in Washington. Skins Curtis Jordan (22) is shown. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)

Ron Edmonds/1984 AP
Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton (34) eludes Washington Redskins safety Curtis Jordan (22) to throw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Pat Dunsmore in the second quarter of a NFC playoff game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 1984 at RFK Stadium in Washington. The Bears won 23-19. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)
55 / 115

Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton (34) eludes Washington Redskins safety Curtis Jordan (22) to throw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Pat Dunsmore in the second quarter of a NFC playoff game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 1984 at RFK Stadium in Washington. The Bears won 23-19. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)

Ron Edmonds/1984 AP
Chicago Bears Pat Dunsmore, (88) after catching a pass from Walter Payton, is congratulated by unidentified fellow team members after scoring the first Bears touchdown against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 30, 1984 at RFK Stadium in Washington. (AP Photo/Scott Stewart)
56 / 115

Chicago Bears Pat Dunsmore, (88) after catching a pass from Walter Payton, is congratulated by unidentified fellow team members after scoring the first Bears touchdown against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 30, 1984 at RFK Stadium in Washington. (AP Photo/Scott Stewart)

Scott Stewart/1984 AP
Chicago Bears quarterback Steve Fuller (4), hands off to his running back Walter Payton, (34), during second half action against the Washington Redskins at R.F.K. stadium, Dec. 24, 1984 in Washington. The Bears went on to win the game 23 to 19. (AP Photo)
57 / 115

Chicago Bears quarterback Steve Fuller (4), hands off to his running back Walter Payton, (34), during second half action against the Washington Redskins at R.F.K. stadium, Dec. 24, 1984 in Washington. The Bears went on to win the game 23 to 19. (AP Photo)

1984 AP
Washington Redskins wide receiver Art Monk (81) is caught from behind by Chicago Bears defender Terry Schmidt (44) on a second quarter pass play during game at Robert F. Kennedy Stadium, Dec. 31, 1984 in Washington. Monk, who set a single-season National Football League record for receptions, had 10 catches for 122 yards. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)
58 / 115

Washington Redskins wide receiver Art Monk (81) is caught from behind by Chicago Bears defender Terry Schmidt (44) on a second quarter pass play during game at Robert F. Kennedy Stadium, Dec. 31, 1984 in Washington. Monk, who set a single-season National Football League record for receptions, had 10 catches for 122 yards. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)

Ron Edmonds/1984 AP
Chicago Bears quarterback Steve Fuller (4) almost loses his jersey after Washington Redskins Rich Milot (57) sacked him during NFC playoff game Sunday, Dec. 30, 1984 in Washington. The Bears won the game 23-19. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty)
59 / 115

Chicago Bears quarterback Steve Fuller (4) almost loses his jersey after Washington Redskins Rich Milot (57) sacked him during NFC playoff game Sunday, Dec. 30, 1984 in Washington. The Bears won the game 23-19. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty)

BOB DAUGHERTY/1984 AP
Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton runs for extra yardage as Washington Redskins Dexter Manley (72), tries to bring him down during first half action, Dec. 30, 1984 at R.F.K stadium in Washington. (AP Photo/Scott Applewhite)
60 / 115

Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton runs for extra yardage as Washington Redskins Dexter Manley (72), tries to bring him down during first half action, Dec. 30, 1984 at R.F.K stadium in Washington. (AP Photo/Scott Applewhite)

Scott Applewhite/1984 AP
Chicago Bears quarterback Steve Fuller (4) is sacked by Rich Milot of the Washington Redskins in first quarter action of NFC playoff game at RFK Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 30, 1984 in Washington. (AP Photo/Scott Stewart)
61 / 115

Chicago Bears quarterback Steve Fuller (4) is sacked by Rich Milot of the Washington Redskins in first quarter action of NFC playoff game at RFK Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 30, 1984 in Washington. (AP Photo/Scott Stewart)

Scott Stewart/1984 AP
Washington Redskins Joe Theismann tries to elude Chicago Bears Henry Waechter (70), as the Redskins Russ Grimm (68), tries to help out during first half action, Dec. 30, 1984 at RFK Stadium. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
62 / 115

Washington Redskins Joe Theismann tries to elude Chicago Bears Henry Waechter (70), as the Redskins Russ Grimm (68), tries to help out during first half action, Dec. 30, 1984 at RFK Stadium. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

J. Scott Applewhite/1984 AP
Chicago Bears' quarterback Jim McMahon slips around Washington Redskins' Dave Butz and other defenders for a nine-yard gain during the third quarter on Sept. 29, 1985 in Chicago. McMahon finished game with 13 of 19 passes for 160 yards and 3 touchdowns. (AP Photo)
63 / 115

Chicago Bears' quarterback Jim McMahon slips around Washington Redskins' Dave Butz and other defenders for a nine-yard gain during the third quarter on Sept. 29, 1985 in Chicago. McMahon finished game with 13 of 19 passes for 160 yards and 3 touchdowns. (AP Photo)

Anonymous/1985 AP
Chicago Bears defensive end Richard Dent (95) sacks Washington Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann (7) on a third down play in the second quarter of the NFC playoff game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 1984 in Washington, forcing a punt. The Bears defense, which set a NFL record for sacks with 72 during the regular season, dropped Theismann seven times. (AP Photo/Scott Stewart)
64 / 115

Chicago Bears defensive end Richard Dent (95) sacks Washington Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann (7) on a third down play in the second quarter of the NFC playoff game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 1984 in Washington, forcing a punt. The Bears defense, which set a NFL record for sacks with 72 during the regular season, dropped Theismann seven times. (AP Photo/Scott Stewart)

Scott Stewart/1984 AP
Jim McMahon, Chicago Bears' quarterback hands off to Walter Payton during action against Redskins on September 30, 1985 in Chicago. (AP Photo/John Swart)
65 / 115

Jim McMahon, Chicago Bears' quarterback hands off to Walter Payton during action against Redskins on September 30, 1985 in Chicago. (AP Photo/John Swart)

John Swart/1985 AP
Washington Redskins' running back John Riggins (44) heads for a second Redskins touchdown against the Chicago Bears at RFK stadium, Dec. 30, 1984 in Washington. Bears defender Wilber Marshall (58) attempts to stop Riggins. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty)
66 / 115

Washington Redskins' running back John Riggins (44) heads for a second Redskins touchdown against the Chicago Bears at RFK stadium, Dec. 30, 1984 in Washington. Bears defender Wilber Marshall (58) attempts to stop Riggins. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty)

BOB DAUGHERTY/1984 AP
Washington Redskins defensive end Dexter Manley (72) stretches between plays to stay loose during the Redskins 21-17 victory over the Chicago Bears in the 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 10, 1988 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game - Washington Redskins vs Chicago Bears - January 10, 1988 (Paul Spinelli via AP)
67 / 115

Washington Redskins defensive end Dexter Manley (72) stretches between plays to stay loose during the Redskins 21-17 victory over the Chicago Bears in the 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 10, 1988 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game - Washington Redskins vs Chicago Bears - January 10, 1988 (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos
Washington Redskins? George Rogers is brought down by Bears? Mike Richardson (27) with assistance from teammates Dan Hampton (99), Mike Singletary (50), Vestee Jackson (24), Otis Wilson (55), Wilbur Marshall (58) and Gary Fencik (45) during first quarter play in Chicago on Saturday, Jan. 3, 1987. (AP Photo/Charlie Bennett)
68 / 115

Washington Redskins? George Rogers is brought down by Bears? Mike Richardson (27) with assistance from teammates Dan Hampton (99), Mike Singletary (50), Vestee Jackson (24), Otis Wilson (55), Wilbur Marshall (58) and Gary Fencik (45) during first quarter play in Chicago on Saturday, Jan. 3, 1987. (AP Photo/Charlie Bennett)

Charlie Bennett/AP1987
Chicago Bears' Doug Flutie runs 10 yards for a first down against the Washington Redskins in Chicago, Jan. 3, 1986. (AP Photo/Charles Bennett)
69 / 115

Chicago Bears' Doug Flutie runs 10 yards for a first down against the Washington Redskins in Chicago, Jan. 3, 1986. (AP Photo/Charles Bennett)

Charles Bennett
Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton (34) of the Chicago Bears takes the handoff during the Bears 21-17 loss to the Washington Redskins in the 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 10, 1988 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. This was the fin 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game - Washington Redskins vs Chicago Bears - January 10, 1988 (Paul Spinelli via AP)
70 / 115

Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton (34) of the Chicago Bears takes the handoff during the Bears 21-17 loss to the Washington Redskins in the 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 10, 1988 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. This was the fin 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game - Washington Redskins vs Chicago Bears - January 10, 1988 (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos
Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton (34) of the Chicago Bears carries the football behind the blocking of guard Tom Thayer (57) during the Bears 21-17 loss to the Washington Redskins in the 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 10, 1988 at Soldi 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game - Washington Redskins vs Chicago Bears - January 10, 1988 (Paul Spinelli via AP)
71 / 115

Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton (34) of the Chicago Bears carries the football behind the blocking of guard Tom Thayer (57) during the Bears 21-17 loss to the Washington Redskins in the 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 10, 1988 at Soldi 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game - Washington Redskins vs Chicago Bears - January 10, 1988 (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos
Washington Redskins running back Kelvin Bryant (24) during the Redskins 21-17 victory over the Chicago Bears in the 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 10, 1988 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game - Washington Redskins vs Chicago Bears - January 10, 1988 (Paul Spinelli via AP)
72 / 115

Washington Redskins running back Kelvin Bryant (24) during the Redskins 21-17 victory over the Chicago Bears in the 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 10, 1988 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game - Washington Redskins vs Chicago Bears - January 10, 1988 (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos
Washington Redskins wide receiver Ricky Sanders (83) in action during the Redskins 21-17 victory over the Chicago Bears in the 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 10, 1988 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game - Washington Redskins vs Chicago Bears - January 10, 1988 (Paul Spinelli via AP)
73 / 115

Washington Redskins wide receiver Ricky Sanders (83) in action during the Redskins 21-17 victory over the Chicago Bears in the 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 10, 1988 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game - Washington Redskins vs Chicago Bears - January 10, 1988 (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos
Washington Redskins quarterback Doug Williams (17) throws a pass just before taking a hit during the Redskins 21-17 victory over the Chicago Bears in the 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 10, 1988 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game - Washington Redskins vs Chicago Bears - January 10, 1988 (Paul Spinelli via AP)
74 / 115

Washington Redskins quarterback Doug Williams (17) throws a pass just before taking a hit during the Redskins 21-17 victory over the Chicago Bears in the 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 10, 1988 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game - Washington Redskins vs Chicago Bears - January 10, 1988 (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos
Washington Redskins quarterback Doug Williams (17) shakes hands with Bears linebacker Otis Wilson (55) following the Redskins 21-17 victory over the Chicago Bears in the 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 10, 1988 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game - Washington Redskins vs Chicago Bears - January 10, 1988 (Paul Spinelli via AP)
75 / 115

Washington Redskins quarterback Doug Williams (17) shakes hands with Bears linebacker Otis Wilson (55) following the Redskins 21-17 victory over the Chicago Bears in the 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 10, 1988 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game - Washington Redskins vs Chicago Bears - January 10, 1988 (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos
Washington Redskins guard Raleigh McKenzie (63) looks to block while tackle Joe Jacoby (66) engages Bears defensive tackle Dan Hampton (99) during the Redskins 21-17 victory over the Chicago Bears in the 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 10, 198 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game - Washington Redskins vs Chicago Bears - January 10, 1988 (Paul Spinelli via AP)
76 / 115

Washington Redskins guard Raleigh McKenzie (63) looks to block while tackle Joe Jacoby (66) engages Bears defensive tackle Dan Hampton (99) during the Redskins 21-17 victory over the Chicago Bears in the 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 10, 198 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game - Washington Redskins vs Chicago Bears - January 10, 1988 (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos
Chicago Bears tight end Cap Boso (86) is stopped by Redskins safety Todd Bowles (23) during the Bears 21-17 loss to the Washington Redskins in the 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 10, 1988 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game - Washington Redskins vs Chicago Bears - January 10, 1988 (Paul Spinelli via AP)
77 / 115

Chicago Bears tight end Cap Boso (86) is stopped by Redskins safety Todd Bowles (23) during the Bears 21-17 loss to the Washington Redskins in the 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 10, 1988 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game - Washington Redskins vs Chicago Bears - January 10, 1988 (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos
Chicago Bears wide receiver Dennis Gentry (29) runs with the football for a 24-yard gain after making a catch during the Bears 21-17 loss to the Washington Redskins in the 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 10, 1988 at Soldier Field in Chicago, I 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game - Washington Redskins vs Chicago Bears - January 10, 1988 (Paul Spinelli via AP)
78 / 115

Chicago Bears wide receiver Dennis Gentry (29) runs with the football for a 24-yard gain after making a catch during the Bears 21-17 loss to the Washington Redskins in the 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 10, 1988 at Soldier Field in Chicago, I 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game - Washington Redskins vs Chicago Bears - January 10, 1988 (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos
Washington Redskins quarterback Doug Williams (17) calls signals under center Jeff Bostic (53) during the Redskins 21-17 victory over the Chicago Bears in the 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 10, 1988 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game - Washington Redskins vs Chicago Bears - January 10, 1988 (Paul Spinelli via AP)
79 / 115

Washington Redskins quarterback Doug Williams (17) calls signals under center Jeff Bostic (53) during the Redskins 21-17 victory over the Chicago Bears in the 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 10, 1988 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game - Washington Redskins vs Chicago Bears - January 10, 1988 (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos
Dan Hampton (99) of the Chicago Bears eyes George Rogers of the Washington Redskins as he runs for a short gain during their game in Chicago, Ill., Jan. 3, 1987. (AP Photo)
80 / 115

Dan Hampton (99) of the Chicago Bears eyes George Rogers of the Washington Redskins as he runs for a short gain during their game in Chicago, Ill., Jan. 3, 1987. (AP Photo)

Washington Redskins Darrell Green (28) scores a touchdown on a third quarter punt return against the Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 10, 1988. Washington won, 21-17. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)
81 / 115

Washington Redskins Darrell Green (28) scores a touchdown on a third quarter punt return against the Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 10, 1988. Washington won, 21-17. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)

Fred Jewell/1988 AP
Washington Redskins linebacker Monte Coleman (51) in action during the Redskins 21-17 victory over the Chicago Bears in the 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 10, 1988 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game - Washington Redskins vs Chicago Bears - January 10, 1988 (Paul Spinelli via AP)
82 / 115

Washington Redskins linebacker Monte Coleman (51) in action during the Redskins 21-17 victory over the Chicago Bears in the 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 10, 1988 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game - Washington Redskins vs Chicago Bears - January 10, 1988 (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos
Washington Redskins cornerback Brian Davis (34) knocks the football away from Bears wide receiver Dennis Gentry (29) during the Redskins 21-17 victory over the Chicago Bears in the 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 10, 1988 at Soldier Field in C 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game - Washington Redskins vs Chicago Bears - January 10, 1988 (Paul Spinelli via AP)
83 / 115

Washington Redskins cornerback Brian Davis (34) knocks the football away from Bears wide receiver Dennis Gentry (29) during the Redskins 21-17 victory over the Chicago Bears in the 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 10, 1988 at Soldier Field in C 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game - Washington Redskins vs Chicago Bears - January 10, 1988 (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos
George Rogers of the Washington Redskins prepares to spike the ball after making a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter of the NFC playoffs in Chicago, Ill., Jan. 3, 1987. The Redskins beat the Bears, 27-13. (AP Photo/John Swart)
84 / 115

George Rogers of the Washington Redskins prepares to spike the ball after making a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter of the NFC playoffs in Chicago, Ill., Jan. 3, 1987. The Redskins beat the Bears, 27-13. (AP Photo/John Swart)

John Swart
Washington Redskins running back Timmy Smith (36) carries the football and is stopped by Bears defensive end Al Harris (90) during the Redskins 21-17 victory over the Chicago Bears in the 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 10, 1988 at Soldier Fie 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game - Washington Redskins vs Chicago Bears - January 10, 1988 (Paul Spinelli via AP)
85 / 115

Washington Redskins running back Timmy Smith (36) carries the football and is stopped by Bears defensive end Al Harris (90) during the Redskins 21-17 victory over the Chicago Bears in the 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 10, 1988 at Soldier Fie 1987 NFC Divisional Playoff Game - Washington Redskins vs Chicago Bears - January 10, 1988 (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos
Chicago Bears' quarterback Jim Harbaugh (4) is sacked by Washington Redskins' defensive end Charles Mann (71) during first quarter action in Washington, D.C., Dec. 10, 1990. (AP Photo/Bill Auth)
86 / 115

Chicago Bears' quarterback Jim Harbaugh (4) is sacked by Washington Redskins' defensive end Charles Mann (71) during first quarter action in Washington, D.C., Dec. 10, 1990. (AP Photo/Bill Auth)

Bill Auth
Washington Redskins wide receiver Art Monk (81) catches a touchdown pass over Chicago Bears cornerback Donnell Woolford (21) during the fourth quarter at RFK Stadium in Washington, Nov. 25, 1989. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
87 / 115

Washington Redskins wide receiver Art Monk (81) catches a touchdown pass over Chicago Bears cornerback Donnell Woolford (21) during the fourth quarter at RFK Stadium in Washington, Nov. 25, 1989. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

Doug Mills
Chicago Bears quarterback Jonathan Quinn, left, is sacked for a 7-yard loss by Washington Redskins' Cornelius Griffin (96) and Marcus Washington (53) late in the fourth quarter Oct. 17, 2004 in Chicago. The Redskins won the game 13-10. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
88 / 115

Chicago Bears quarterback Jonathan Quinn, left, is sacked for a 7-yard loss by Washington Redskins' Cornelius Griffin (96) and Marcus Washington (53) late in the fourth quarter Oct. 17, 2004 in Chicago. The Redskins won the game 13-10. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

JEFF ROBERSON
* FILE * Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Brunell (8) is sacked by Chicago Bears' Brian Urlacher during fourth quarter NFL football action in this Sept. 11, 2005 photo, in Landover, Md. Urlacher, the latest leader of the Monsters of the Midway, won The Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year award Friday. The Chicago Bears' star middle linebacker and the face of a ferocious defense that allowed the fewest points in the league this season, Urlacher adds the honor to his 2000 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
89 / 115

FILE Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Brunell (8) is sacked by Chicago Bears' Brian Urlacher during fourth quarter NFL football action in this Sept. 11, 2005 photo, in Landover, Md. Urlacher, the latest leader of the Monsters of the Midway, won The Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year award Friday. The Chicago Bears' star middle linebacker and the face of a ferocious defense that allowed the fewest points in the league this season, Urlacher adds the honor to his 2000 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

PABLO MARTINEZ MONSIVAIS/2005 AP
Washington Redskins running back Terry Allen breaks past Chicago Bears defensive tackle Paul Grasmanis (93) for a large gain during the second quarter Sunday, Nov. 2, 1997, in Chicago. Allen ran for 125 yards on 20 carries as the Redskins destroyed the Bears 31-8. (AP Photo/Michael S. Green)
90 / 115

Washington Redskins running back Terry Allen breaks past Chicago Bears defensive tackle Paul Grasmanis (93) for a large gain during the second quarter Sunday, Nov. 2, 1997, in Chicago. Allen ran for 125 yards on 20 carries as the Redskins destroyed the Bears 31-8. (AP Photo/Michael S. Green)

MICHAEL S. GREEN
Washington Redskins wide receiver Rod Gardner (87) flips the ball away as he celebrates his 18-yard touchdown catch as the Chicago Bears' R.W. McQuarters (21) turns his back during the second quarter, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2004, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
91 / 115

Washington Redskins wide receiver Rod Gardner (87) flips the ball away as he celebrates his 18-yard touchdown catch as the Chicago Bears' R.W. McQuarters (21) turns his back during the second quarter, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2004, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

JEFF ROBERSON/2004 AP
Washington Redskins kicker Ola Kimrin, right, of Sweden, celebrates with Tom Tupa after Kimrin's 26-yard field goal against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2004, in Chicago. The Redskins won 13-10. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
92 / 115

Washington Redskins kicker Ola Kimrin, right, of Sweden, celebrates with Tom Tupa after Kimrin's 26-yard field goal against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2004, in Chicago. The Redskins won 13-10. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

NAM Y HUH/2004 AP
Chicago Bears quarterback Jonathan Quinn, left, is sacked for a 7-yard loss by Washington Redskins' Cornelius Griffin (96) and Marcus Washington (53) late in the fourth quarter Oct. 17, 2004 in Chicago. The Redskins won the game 13-10. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
93 / 115

Chicago Bears quarterback Jonathan Quinn, left, is sacked for a 7-yard loss by Washington Redskins' Cornelius Griffin (96) and Marcus Washington (53) late in the fourth quarter Oct. 17, 2004 in Chicago. The Redskins won the game 13-10. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

JEFF ROBERSON
Washington Redskins running back Chad Morton is tackled by Chicago Bears defender Jason McKie during second quarter Sunday, Oct. 17, 2004, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
94 / 115

Washington Redskins running back Chad Morton is tackled by Chicago Bears defender Jason McKie during second quarter Sunday, Oct. 17, 2004, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

NAM Y HUH/2004 AP
Washington Redskins running back Clinton Portis, left, runs past Chicago Bears defender Todd Johnson during the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 17, 2004, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
95 / 115

Washington Redskins running back Clinton Portis, left, runs past Chicago Bears defender Todd Johnson during the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 17, 2004, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

NAM Y HUH
Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher, left, chases Washington Redskins wide reciever Santana Moss during the second quarter on a 52 yard reception Sunday, Sept. 11, 2005, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
96 / 115

Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher, left, chases Washington Redskins wide reciever Santana Moss during the second quarter on a 52 yard reception Sunday, Sept. 11, 2005, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

EVAN VUCCI/2005 AP
Washington Redskins wide receiver Laveranues Coles (80) makes a leaping catch for an 11-yard gain as Chicago Bears cornerback Todd McMillon (26) defends during the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 17, 2004, in Chicago. The Redskins won 13-10. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
97 / 115

Washington Redskins wide receiver Laveranues Coles (80) makes a leaping catch for an 11-yard gain as Chicago Bears cornerback Todd McMillon (26) defends during the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 17, 2004, in Chicago. The Redskins won 13-10. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

JEFF ROBERSON/2004 AP
Washington Redskins running back Ladell Betts, right, runs the ball as Redskins tackle Chris Samuels, left, knocks down Chicago Bears linebacker Lance Briggs, center, during the third quarter on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2005, in Landover, Md. The Redskins won 9-7. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
98 / 115

Washington Redskins running back Ladell Betts, right, runs the ball as Redskins tackle Chris Samuels, left, knocks down Chicago Bears linebacker Lance Briggs, center, during the third quarter on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2005, in Landover, Md. The Redskins won 9-7. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

EVAN VUCCI/2005 AP
Washington Redskins lineman Cornelius Griffin (96) right, reaches for Chicago Bears quarterback Kyle Orton (18) during the fourth quarter on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2005, in Landover, Md. Griffin knocked the ball loose from Orton on the play, and the Redskins recovered the ball to preserve a 9-7 victory. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
99 / 115

Washington Redskins lineman Cornelius Griffin (96) right, reaches for Chicago Bears quarterback Kyle Orton (18) during the fourth quarter on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2005, in Landover, Md. Griffin knocked the ball loose from Orton on the play, and the Redskins recovered the ball to preserve a 9-7 victory. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

EVAN VUCCI/2005 AP
Chicago Bears quarterback Kyle Orton (18) tries to recover the ball after getting it knocked out of his hands by Washington Redskins' Cornelius Griffin in the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 11, 2005, in Landover, Md. Griffiin recovered at the Bears' 15-yard line. Washington went on to win 9-7. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
100 / 115

Chicago Bears quarterback Kyle Orton (18) tries to recover the ball after getting it knocked out of his hands by Washington Redskins' Cornelius Griffin in the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 11, 2005, in Landover, Md. Griffiin recovered at the Bears' 15-yard line. Washington went on to win 9-7. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

PABLO MARTINEZ MONSIVAIS/2005 AP
Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman (33), left, and safety Todd Johnson try to take down Washington Redskins running back Clinton Portis after a 41-yard gain during the third quarter on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2005, in Landover, Md. Portis gained 121 yards in the Redskins' 9-7 victory. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
101 / 115

Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman (33), left, and safety Todd Johnson try to take down Washington Redskins running back Clinton Portis after a 41-yard gain during the third quarter on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2005, in Landover, Md. Portis gained 121 yards in the Redskins' 9-7 victory. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

EVAN VUCCI/2005 AP
Washington Redskins John Hall (10), kicks his third field goal against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 11, 2005, in Landover, Md. Washington went on to win 9-7. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
102 / 115

Washington Redskins John Hall (10), kicks his third field goal against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 11, 2005, in Landover, Md. Washington went on to win 9-7. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

PABLO MARTINEZ MONSIVAIS/2005 AP
* FILE * In this Dec. 6, 2007 file photo, Chicago Bears center Olin Kreutz, right, tries to stop Washington Redskins cornerback Shawn Springs during a second-quarter interception return during a football game in Landover, Md. Springs nearly retired during an off season of many personal difficulties. If the first game was any indication, the Washington Redskins need to have him back. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
103 / 115

FILE In this Dec. 6, 2007 file photo, Chicago Bears center Olin Kreutz, right, tries to stop Washington Redskins cornerback Shawn Springs during a second-quarter interception return during a football game in Landover, Md. Springs nearly retired during an off season of many personal difficulties. If the first game was any indication, the Washington Redskins need to have him back. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Evan Vucci/2007 AP
Washington Redskins' Reche Caldwell, right, breaks away from Chicago Bears' Trumaine McBride in the second quarter of their football game, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2007 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
104 / 115

Washington Redskins' Reche Caldwell, right, breaks away from Chicago Bears' Trumaine McBride in the second quarter of their football game, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2007 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/2007 AP
* ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS OCT. 8-9 * FILE ** Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman (33), left, and safety Todd Johnson (35), right, try to take down Washington Redskins runningback Clinton Portis after a 41 yard gain during the third quarter in this Sept. 11, 2005 photo in Landover, Md. In the salary-cap era, the blockbuster trade is pretty much a thing of the past. The Washington Redskins and Denver Broncos were the exception, though, when they got together for a swap of Pro Bowl players Clinton Portis and Champ Bailey. Over the ensuing 19 months, hardly a week has gone by during which one or the other hasn't been asked the question, who won and who lost? (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
105 / 115

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS OCT. 8-9 FILE ** Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman (33), left, and safety Todd Johnson (35), right, try to take down Washington Redskins runningback Clinton Portis after a 41 yard gain during the third quarter in this Sept. 11, 2005 photo in Landover, Md. In the salary-cap era, the blockbuster trade is pretty much a thing of the past. The Washington Redskins and Denver Broncos were the exception, though, when they got together for a swap of Pro Bowl players Clinton Portis and Champ Bailey. Over the ensuing 19 months, hardly a week has gone by during which one or the other hasn't been asked the question, who won and who lost? (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

EVAN VUCCI
* FILE * Washington Redskins quarterback Todd Collins (15), prepares to take a snap in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Landover, Md. in the Dec. 6, 2007 file photo. On Sunday, Collins will set a modern NFL record for longest time between starts. The player teammates call "weird" and "quirky" deserves another adjective: "patient." (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
106 / 115

FILE Washington Redskins quarterback Todd Collins (15), prepares to take a snap in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Landover, Md. in the Dec. 6, 2007 file photo. On Sunday, Collins will set a modern NFL record for longest time between starts. The player teammates call "weird" and "quirky" deserves another adjective: "patient." (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/2007 AP
Chicago Bears Bernard Berrian (80), holds on the ball as he scores a touchdown against Washington Redskins Shawn Springs (24), and LaRon Landry (30), in the third quarter of their football game, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2007 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
107 / 115

Chicago Bears Bernard Berrian (80), holds on the ball as he scores a touchdown against Washington Redskins Shawn Springs (24), and LaRon Landry (30), in the third quarter of their football game, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2007 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Evan Vucci/2007 AP
* FILE * Chicago Bears linebackers Lance Briggs and Brian Urlacher (54) chase Washington Redskins running back Clinton Portis, right, during the second quarter of their NFL football game in Landover, Md. in this Dec. 6, 2007 file photo. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
108 / 115

FILE Chicago Bears linebackers Lance Briggs and Brian Urlacher (54) chase Washington Redskins running back Clinton Portis, right, during the second quarter of their NFL football game in Landover, Md. in this Dec. 6, 2007 file photo. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Evan Vucci/2007 AP
Chicago Bears center Olin Kreutz, right, tries to stop Washington Redskins cornerback Shawn Springs during a second-quarter interception return during a football game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2007 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
109 / 115

Chicago Bears center Olin Kreutz, right, tries to stop Washington Redskins cornerback Shawn Springs during a second-quarter interception return during a football game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2007 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Evan Vucci/2007 AP
Washington Redskins' Mike Sellers (45) breaks past Chicago Bears' Danieal Manning (38) to score a touchdown in the third quarter of their football game, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2007 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
110 / 115

Washington Redskins' Mike Sellers (45) breaks past Chicago Bears' Danieal Manning (38) to score a touchdown in the third quarter of their football game, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2007 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/2007 AP
Chicago Bears' Bernard Berrian, left, beats out Washington Redskins' Shawn Springs to make the catch in the first quarter of their football game, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2007 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
111 / 115

Chicago Bears' Bernard Berrian, left, beats out Washington Redskins' Shawn Springs to make the catch in the first quarter of their football game, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2007 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/2007 AP
Chicago Bears quarterback Brian Griese, right, is sacked by Washington Redskins safety Reed Doughty, left, and defensive end Andre Carter in the second quarter of their football game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2007 in Landover, Md. The Redskins won the game 24-16. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
112 / 115

Chicago Bears quarterback Brian Griese, right, is sacked by Washington Redskins safety Reed Doughty, left, and defensive end Andre Carter in the second quarter of their football game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2007 in Landover, Md. The Redskins won the game 24-16. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Evan Vucci/2007 AP
Washington Redskins quarterback Todd Collins (15), prepares to take a snap in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2007, in Landover, Md. Redskins learn whether injured quarterback Jason Campbell will return to play this season, or whether journeyman backup Todd Collins will have to lead the team's final push for a playoff berth. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
113 / 115

Washington Redskins quarterback Todd Collins (15), prepares to take a snap in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2007, in Landover, Md. Redskins learn whether injured quarterback Jason Campbell will return to play this season, or whether journeyman backup Todd Collins will have to lead the team's final push for a playoff berth. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/2007 AP
Washington Redskins' Clinton Portis (26) breaks away from Chicago Bears, from left, Brian Urlacher (54), Adam Archuleta, and Adewale Ogunleye (93) to run for 54 yards in the third quarter of their football game, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2007 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
114 / 115

Washington Redskins' Clinton Portis (26) breaks away from Chicago Bears, from left, Brian Urlacher (54), Adam Archuleta, and Adewale Ogunleye (93) to run for 54 yards in the third quarter of their football game, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2007 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/2007 AP
Washington Redskins quarterback Jason Campbell prepares to throw in the second quarter of a football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2007 in Landover, Md. Campbell suffered a dislocated left kneecap during the game, but Redskins won 24-16. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
115 / 115

Washington Redskins quarterback Jason Campbell prepares to throw in the second quarter of a football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2007 in Landover, Md. Campbell suffered a dislocated left kneecap during the game, but Redskins won 24-16. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/2007 AP
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

HOW TO LISTEN TO THE COMMANDERS ON THE RADIO

  • The Washington Commanders Radio broadcast is packed with pro commentary! Join host Julie Donaldson, Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein as they anchor the team's gameday radio broadcasts.
  • Coverage starts two hours before kickoff with the Official Washington Commanders Pregame Show, which can be found on the Commanders app.
  • Catch the breakdown of the game as we take your calls immediately following the game.
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
  • The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the iHeartRadio app.

WHERE TO STREAM THE COMMANDERS GAME

  • Fans subscribed to NFL+ will be able to stream the game online. In addition to live game audio from every game this season, fan also have access to NFL RedZone, full and condensed game replays and Coaches Film.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Related Content

news

Terry McLaurin's favorite route forces defenders to be honest

Terry McLaurin has run countless routes during his five-year NFL career, and suffice it to say that the former third-round pick is pretty good at all of them. There's one that he loves more than the rest, though, and there's a specific reason why. 
news

Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel active for TNF vs. Bears

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson, who has been limited during the team's walkthroughs this week, will be active for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bears. 
news

Wake Up Washington | Prepping for primetime

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.
news

Practice notes | Commanders eager to bounce back against 'hungry' Bears team

For the Commanders (2-2), it's an opportunity to get back above .500 after dropping back-to-back games against the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles. Like every week, they will head into the primetime matchup expecting to win, but they aren't taking their Week 5 opponent lightly.
news

Commanders vs. Bears preview | A primetime rematch

The Washington Commanders are coming back to FedExField to take on the Chicago Bears for Week 5. Here's everything you need to know about the game.
news

Five things to know about the Chicago Bears

The Washington Commanders are set to take on the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football at FedExField. Here are five things to know about their Week 5 opponent.
news

Notes & Quotes from Ron Rivera's press conference following Washington's OT loss

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media on Monday following the team's 34-31 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are some notes & quotes from his press conference. 
news

Commanders-Bears Week 5 injury report

The Washington Commanders have announced their injury report for the Week 5 matchup.
news

Sam Howell shows encouraging signs of growth in loss

Individual performances are either magnified or diminished by the outcome of a game. However, there is a difference between short- and long-term success, and in terms of Howell's development, the moxie and poise he showed after what was the worst game of his career so far is a promising sign for his future. 
news

Commanders-Eagles Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 34-31 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
news

Wake Up Washington | A quick turnaround

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.
Advertising