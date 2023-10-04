Three keys to Washington getting a win over the Bears

3. Prevent explosive plays.

Although no team wants to give up 34 points in a game, the Commanders' defense had several bright spots against the talented Eagles offense. However, those moments were overshadowed by three explosive plays: the 59- and 28-yard touchdowns by A.J. Brown and the 37-yard reception by DeVonta Smith. For those doing the math, that's 17 points that are the direct result of just three plays.

Emmanuel Forbes Jr. had a rough game, which he admitted to in the locker room, but allowing explosive plays is a problem that the entire unit needs to clean up.

On the surface, the Bears are the worst offense the Commanders will have seen since the opener against the Cardinals. Their running game is solid, but they have struggled to create explosive plays through air, even with their 471 yards against the Broncos.

It should be noted that the Bears appear to be gaining some traction after a heartbreaking 31-28 loss to Denver. After punting the ball away on their opening drive, the Bears scored on four of their next five drives, averaging 7.7 yards per play. Granted, things fell apart in the third quarter, but they were moving the ball well prior to that.

Something else to consider is that the Bears are a team that Rivera described as "hungry to win." They will be looking to create more explosive plays and build some momentum for their unit. DJ Moore, who is 14th in the NFL with 301 receiving yards, already has seven catches of at least 20 yards. Moore only has 24 targets through four games, but as the Bears' best receiver, the number should increase going forward.