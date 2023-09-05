Notes & Quotes from Ron Rivera's Tuesday press conference

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media for the first time during Week 1. Here are some notes and quotes from his Tuesday press conference.
-- There are certain things that Rivera likes to keep an eye on during the offseason to judge what teams could accomplish during the season. Growth at key positions like quarterback and offensive line play a role in that, but consistency and confidence are two areas that Rivera values the most. He wants to see his teams produce the same level of performance on every snap, but he also wants to make sure his players are playing fast and reacting quickly. Washington seems to be doing some of those things, Rivera said, but he won't know for sure until the season begins in a few days.
-- There have been a lot of changes on offense this summer, and once again, Rivera pointed to consistency as a sign of improvement for the unit.
"If you're counting on explosive plays all the time, you're gonna live and die with that most certainly," Rivera said. "But if you're consistent, you work towards it and you can point to the fact that...we're having extended drives, we're able to flip the field position and score."
-- It's been noted multiple times that the Arizona Cardinals have yet to name a starting quarterback. The most the Commanders know is that it'll either be Josh Dobbs or Clayton Tune as they get closer to the Sept. 10 kickoff at FedExField. It's all part of the gamesmanship teams play before games, and Rivera understands the Cardinals motivation behind not naming a starter.
"I wouldn't, either," Rivera said.
-- At the same time, Rivera admitted there's also some gamesmanship that comes with not revealing much about whether Chase Young or Terry McLaurin will be available on Sunday.
"It's all part of it. I know that the more doubt you can put in your opponent's mind, the more they gotta work and think about and prepare and it might take some time away from something that might be important or relevant."
-- The Commanders announced four coaching promotions today, most of which have been anticipated moves by the team for months now (You can click HERE to see the release). The main reason why the team has waited so long to announce the promotions is because Rivera wanted to discuss the changes with Josh Harris and the new ownership group first. The next move would presumably be contract extensions with several players on the Commanders' roster eligible to receive one, but Rivera said that is "not necessarily" the case. He and the ownership group are still going through those decisions and several others.
-- The Commanders have been off for the last four days after going almost nonstop during camp, so Rivera and his staff emphasized to the players that they needed to do what they could to stay in shape during the time off. Fortunately, the players took advantage of their extra time by staying close to the facility and getting extra work in.
"I think these guys understand what the opportunity is that we have in front of us," Rivera said.
-- The Commanders had to put two of their defensive linemen -- Efe Obada and Phidarian Mathis -- on Injured Reserve last week, but Rivera still feels comfortable with the group's depth. That's the benefit of keeping 11 players at a position.
"I know a bunch of people questioned how many guys we kept, but there was a reason why we had to do that," Rivera said. "We like our frontline guys, and the guys that are in the backup position."
-- And for those wondering, Rivera is still not giving up any details about Young, McLaurin or any of the Commanders' injured players sooner than he has to. Washington will release an injury report tomorrow after the first practice of the week.