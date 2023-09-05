Notes & Quotes from Ron Rivera's Tuesday press conference

-- There are certain things that Rivera likes to keep an eye on during the offseason to judge what teams could accomplish during the season. Growth at key positions like quarterback and offensive line play a role in that, but consistency and confidence are two areas that Rivera values the most. He wants to see his teams produce the same level of performance on every snap, but he also wants to make sure his players are playing fast and reacting quickly. Washington seems to be doing some of those things, Rivera said, but he won't know for sure until the season begins in a few days.