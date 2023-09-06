Commanders announce captains for 2023 season

Like Allen, McLaurin has been one of the Commanders' permanent fixtures since he was drafted and is considered to be among the best at his position. He's coming off another career performance, amassing 1,191 yards and five touchdowns 77 receptions.

"Ultimate professional," said Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. "Does a hell of a job of showing up to work every single day. You want everybody to be like Terry. Terry works his tail off. He sets an example by his work ethics and what he does. He's also a man of his word."

Way, who has a decade of NFL experience under his belt, earned a second Pro Bowl nod for recording 37 punts inside the 20-yard line with a touchback rate of six percent. In 83 punts, Way allowed just 212 return yards -- the second-lowest total of his career.