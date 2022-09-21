News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders vs. Eagles preview | An early division matchup

Sep 21, 2022 at 12:36 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

The Washington Commanders are coming back to FedExField to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Sept. 25

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: FedExField (Landover, Maryland)

WATCH: FOX

  • Adam Amin (play-by-play)
  • Mark Schlereth (analyst)
  • Kristina Pink (sideline)

RADIO:

  • Julie Donaldson (Host)
  • Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
  • London Fletcher (analyst)
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.

QUICK HITS

  • Washington will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 at FedExField to open their 2022 NFC East slate.
  • Washington is 2-2 against the Eagles over the last two season and 78-80-6 against the team in franchise history.
  • Washington has a 41-38-3 record against the Eagles at home all-time. The teams are 13-13 when playing in the month of September.
  • Quarterback Carson Wentz will play the Eagles for the first time in his NFL career. Philadelphia is the only team in the NFL Wentz has not faced in his career.
  • Wide receiver Terry McLaurin has recorded 468 receiving yards against the Eagles since 2019, the most among any player in the NFL.

COACHING STAFF

Washington:

  • Head coach Ron Rivera (3rd season in Washington)
  • Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (3rd)
  • Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (3rd)
  • Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (4th)

Philadelphia:

  • Head coach Nick Sirianni (2nd season in Philadelphia)
  • Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen (2nd)
  • Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon (2nd)
  • Special teams coordinator Michael Clay (2nd)

INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS

Washington:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Carson Wentz (650)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Carson Wentz (7)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Antonio Gibson (86)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Antonio Gibson (1)
  • Receiving Yards -- WRs Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel (133)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Jahan Dotson (3)
  • Tackles -- LB Cole Holcomb (15)
  • Sacks -- DT Daron Payne (2)
  • Interceptions -- S Darrick Forrest (1)

Philadelphia:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Jalen Hurts (576)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Jalen Hurts (1)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Miles Sanders (176)
  • Rushing TDs -- QB Jalen Hurts (3)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR A.J. Brown (224)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Quez Watkins (1)
  • Tackles -- LB T.J. Edwards (17)
  • Sacks -- DT Fletcher Cox (1.5)
  • Interceptions -- Darius Slay (2)

TEAM STATS

Washington:

  • Total offense -- 6th (393 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 8th (27.5 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 2nd (306.5 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-23rd (6)
  • Rushing offense -- 25th (86.5 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 3rd (56%)
  • Total defense -- 27th (404 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 29th (29 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 20th (247 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-13th (2)
  • Rushing defense -- 28th (157 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- T-5th (28%)
  • Time of possession -- 10th (32:20)
  • Turnover differential -- T-26th (-3)

Philadelphia:

  • Total offense --1st (470.5 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- T-4th (31 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 7th (281 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-13th (4)
  • Rushing offense -- 2nd (189.5 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 2nd (56.7%)
  • Total defense -- 14th (325 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 14th (21 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 12th (203.5 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-23rd (1)
  • Rushing defense -- 20th (121.5 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- T-26th (50%)
  • Time of possession -- 4th (33:54)
  • Turnover differential -- T-4th (+3)

