News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders vs. Falcons preview | Heading south to the ATL

Oct 11, 2023 at 12:43 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

10052023 WK5 CHI vs WAS EF00052
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are heading to Georgia to take on the Atlanta Falcons for Week 6. Here's everything you need to know about the game.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Oct. 15

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

WATCH: CBS

  • Andrew Catalon (Play-by-play)
  • Tiki Barber (Analyst)
  • Matt Ryan (Analyst)
  • AJ Ross (Sideline)

RADIO:

  • Julie Donaldson (Host)
  • Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
  • London Fletcher (analyst)
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
  • The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the iHeartRadio app.

QUICK HITS

  • Washington will head to Atlanta in Week 6 to take on the Falcons. The Commanders have played against the Falcons for three consecutive seasons and look to extend a two-game winning streak. The Commanders last played the Falcons in Atlanta during the 2021 season.
  • Washington has a 6-6-1 road record against Atlanta and is 16-10-1 all-time against the Falcons.
  • DE Montez Sweat has recorded at least one sack against the Falcons in each of his two career games versus the franchise. Sweat is looking to record multiple sacks for the fourth time in his first six games. He is currently tied for second in the NFC with 4.5 sacks.
  • WR Terry McLaurin is set to play his second career game in Atlanta. His last trip there was during Week 4 of the 2021 season, and he had six receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

Related Links

COACHING STAFF

Washington:

  • Head coach Ron Rivera (4th season in Washington)
  • Assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (1st)
  • Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (4th)
  • Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (5th)

Atlanta:

  • Head coach Arthur Smith (3rd in Atlanta)
  • Offensive coordinator Dave Ragone (3rd)
  • Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen (1st)
  • Special teams coordinator Marquice Williams (3rd)

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Bears, Week 5

Check out the best photos of the Washington Commanders during their Week 5 primetime matchup against the Chicago Bears. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)

KC204320
1 / 40
KC106949
2 / 40
KC204335
3 / 40
KC204376
4 / 40
KC204364
5 / 40
EF209552
6 / 40
EF209573
7 / 40
KC204687
8 / 40
KC204858
9 / 40
KC204770
10 / 40
KC204905
11 / 40
KC204492
12 / 40
KC204442
13 / 40
KC204941
14 / 40
EF209734
15 / 40
EF200059
16 / 40
EF209620
17 / 40
EF200073
18 / 40
EF209692
19 / 40
EF209673
20 / 40
EF200005
21 / 40
EF209682
22 / 40
EF209694
23 / 40
KC107930
24 / 40
KC107777
25 / 40
KC107778
26 / 40
KC205187
27 / 40
DSC08181
28 / 40
KC107817
29 / 40
KC205678
30 / 40
KC107962
31 / 40
DSC08214
32 / 40
DSC08325
33 / 40
EF200900
34 / 40
EF200930
35 / 40
EF201243
36 / 40
EF201210
37 / 40
KC108060
38 / 40
KC108111
39 / 40
KC206575
40 / 40
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS

Washington:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Sam Howell (1,349)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Sam Howell (6)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (271)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (3)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (261)
  • Receiving TDs -- TE Logan Thomas (2)
  • Tackles -- LB Cody Barton (45)
  • Sacks -- DE Montez Sweat (4.5)
  • Interceptions -- CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and CB Kendall Fuller (1)

Atlanta:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Desmond Ridder (1,073)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Desmond Ridder (4)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Bijan Robinson (364)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Tyler Allgeier and QB Desmond Ridder (2)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Jonnu Smith (246)
  • Receiving TDs -- RB Bijan Robinson and WR Drake London (2)
  • Tackles -- LB Kaden Elliss (35)
  • Sacks -- DT David Onyemata (1.5)
  • Interceptions -- S Jessie Bates III (3)

TEAM STATS

Washington:

  • Total offense -- 18th (323.8 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- T-17th (21.8 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 12th (232.8 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- 31st (29)
  • Rushing offense -- 24th (91.0 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 25th (36.7%)
  • Total defense -- 25th (372.2 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 31st (32 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 21st (238.6 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-5th (16)
  • Rushing defense -- 24th (133.6 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 20th (41.2%)
  • Time of possession -- 14th (30:47)
  • Turnover differential -- T-27th (-5)

Atlanta:

  • Total offense --20th (316.8 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 27th (16.6 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 23rd (195.2 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- 27th (16)
  • Rushing offense -- 13th (121.6 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 19th (38.5%)
  • Total defense -- 7th (295.2 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 10th (19.2 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 7th (190.8 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-31st (5)
  • Rushing defense -- 15th (104.4 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 5th (32.8%)
  • Time of possession -- 15th (30:47)
  • Turnover differential -- T-22nd (-3)

Related Content

news

'Why not this cause?': Charles Leno Jr. advocates for girls in football with free clinic

Left tackle Charles Leno Jr. ran a free flag football camp for girls aged 7-14 on Saturday, Oct. 7 at OrthoVirginia Training Center with the goal of promoting opportunities for girls in football. No matter their experience level, the campers, which came from all around the DMV area, were welcomed into the environment and left with increased confidence and knowledge of the sport.
news

Wake Up Washington | Scouting out the Falcons

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.
news

Rivera pleased with 'expedited' growth from Howell, but wants to put him in better position to succeed

As the Commanders enter the unofficial "second quarter" of the season, they want to find ways of elevating Howell while giving him better protection and balancing the offense. 
news

Hispanic Heritage Night honors and celebrates Hispanic tradition and leaders

During the Washington Commanders' 2023 Hispanic Heritage Night, culture and celebration coincided for an extraordinary evening that honored local businesses and young Hispanic leaders.
news

'It's really important for us to be here': Crucial Catch game promotes early detection, highlights those affected by cancer

Ahead of the Commanders' Thursday Night Football game, Legends Plaza offered a space for fans to receive cancer awareness education and pay tribute to loved ones who have battled the disease.  
news

Commanders place Darrick Forrest, Jeremy Reaves on IR among multiple roster moves

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster move on Tuesday.
news

Brian Robinson Jr. | Warrior

From his days of earning all-state awards at Hillcrest High School to helping the Alabama Crimson Tide win national championships and getting drafted by the Washington Commanders, Brian Robinson Jr. has been able to thrive on the field because of his perseverance and determination.
news

Notes & quotes from Ron Rivera as Commanders prepare for Week 5

Head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media ahead of the team's preparations for the Atlanta Falcons. Here are some notes and quotes from his press conference. 
news

'Everyone needs to look in the mirror': Commanders defense determined to improve after lackluster performance

Three straight losses, two of which were at home, have made it feel as if the Commanders, who started the season with such promise, are now at a crossroad.
news

Wake Up Washington | Gearing up for Week 6

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.
news

Brian Robinson Jr.'s high school coach astounded by his potential, warrior mentality

Greg Guy, who formed a tight bond with Robinson during the player's time at Hillcrest, has a unique perspective on the running back's approach to adversity and his relentless work ethic. 
Advertising