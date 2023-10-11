Commanders vs. Falcons preview | Heading south to the ATL

The Washington Commanders are heading to Georgia to take on the Atlanta Falcons for Week 6. Here's everything you need to know about the game.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Oct. 15
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
WATCH: CBS
- Andrew Catalon (Play-by-play)
- Tiki Barber (Analyst)
- Matt Ryan (Analyst)
- AJ Ross (Sideline)
RADIO:
- Julie Donaldson (Host)
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- London Fletcher (analyst)
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
- The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the iHeartRadio app.
QUICK HITS
- Washington will head to Atlanta in Week 6 to take on the Falcons. The Commanders have played against the Falcons for three consecutive seasons and look to extend a two-game winning streak. The Commanders last played the Falcons in Atlanta during the 2021 season.
- Washington has a 6-6-1 road record against Atlanta and is 16-10-1 all-time against the Falcons.
- DE Montez Sweat has recorded at least one sack against the Falcons in each of his two career games versus the franchise. Sweat is looking to record multiple sacks for the fourth time in his first six games. He is currently tied for second in the NFC with 4.5 sacks.
- WR Terry McLaurin is set to play his second career game in Atlanta. His last trip there was during Week 4 of the 2021 season, and he had six receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Ron Rivera (4th season in Washington)
- Assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (1st)
- Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (4th)
- Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (5th)
Atlanta:
- Head coach Arthur Smith (3rd in Atlanta)
- Offensive coordinator Dave Ragone (3rd)
- Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen (1st)
- Special teams coordinator Marquice Williams (3rd)
Check out the best photos of the Washington Commanders during their Week 5 primetime matchup against the Chicago Bears. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Sam Howell (1,349)
- Passing TDs -- QB Sam Howell (6)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (271)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (3)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (261)
- Receiving TDs -- TE Logan Thomas (2)
- Tackles -- LB Cody Barton (45)
- Sacks -- DE Montez Sweat (4.5)
- Interceptions -- CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and CB Kendall Fuller (1)
Atlanta:
- Passing Yards -- QB Desmond Ridder (1,073)
- Passing TDs -- QB Desmond Ridder (4)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Bijan Robinson (364)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Tyler Allgeier and QB Desmond Ridder (2)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Jonnu Smith (246)
- Receiving TDs -- RB Bijan Robinson and WR Drake London (2)
- Tackles -- LB Kaden Elliss (35)
- Sacks -- DT David Onyemata (1.5)
- Interceptions -- S Jessie Bates III (3)
TEAM STATS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 18th (323.8 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- T-17th (21.8 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 12th (232.8 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- 31st (29)
- Rushing offense -- 24th (91.0 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 25th (36.7%)
- Total defense -- 25th (372.2 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 31st (32 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 21st (238.6 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-5th (16)
- Rushing defense -- 24th (133.6 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 20th (41.2%)
- Time of possession -- 14th (30:47)
- Turnover differential -- T-27th (-5)
Atlanta:
- Total offense --20th (316.8 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 27th (16.6 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 23rd (195.2 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- 27th (16)
- Rushing offense -- 13th (121.6 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 19th (38.5%)
- Total defense -- 7th (295.2 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 10th (19.2 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 7th (190.8 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-31st (5)
- Rushing defense -- 15th (104.4 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 5th (32.8%)
- Time of possession -- 15th (30:47)
- Turnover differential -- T-22nd (-3)