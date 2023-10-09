Notes & quotes from Ron Rivera as Commanders prepare for Week 5

-- For Rivera, the biggest surprise so far has been the missed opportunities that the team has failed to execute on both sides of the ball.

"We could have done some things better, things that would have sustained drives on offense and things that would have gotten us off the field immediately on defense."

-- Rivera said the Commanders have been put in situations where they've had to put more on Sam Howell’s plate than originally intended. That's expediting his development -- Rivera even said that he is a little bit ahead of where they thought he would be -- but it's still not something they want to do to a young quarterback.

"We want to be balanced, we want to be able to run, use play action and drop back passing. We want to be able to use those phases of offense as opposed to getting stuck and saying, 'Okay, we gotta try and do this and try and do this to give yourself a chance to win.'"

-- Despite having to do more than intended, there are several things that Rivera has liked about Howell's development.