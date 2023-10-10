Rivera pleased with 'expedited' growth from Howell, but wants to put him in better position to succeed

It was a little of both on Thursday against the Bears. Howell did throw for a career-high 388 yards and helped pull the Commanders within 10 points of tying the score, but he also threw an interception on a forced pass to Curtis Samuel that led to more points for the Bears.

With the Commanders down 27-3 at halftime, the offense had to essentially abandon the run. They dropped back on 55 consecutive plays, which influenced what was already a high pass-run ratio. Heading into Week 6, the Commanders have passed the ball on 68% of the time, which is the second highest rate in the league.

"That's unfortunate to a degree," Rivera said. "But you do like what he's done and that's one of the things that you really appreciate."

At the same time, Rivera knows that can't continue in order for Washington to get back to .500 and string together some wins.

"That's expediting his development, that's for sure, but we don't want that," Rivera said. "We want to be balanced, we want to be able to run, use play action and drop back passing."

That's still possible with 12 games left, but a few things have to fall into place for that to happen. First, the Commanders defense must find a way to perform up to expectations by avoiding explosive plays and ending drives at an earlier rate. In a month that was full of difficult pills to swallow, last Thursday's game was the worst of it, as DJ Moore put up a career-high 230 receiving yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bears to their first 40-point game in almost two years.

The results had several defensive players saying in the locker room that the unit needs to find a solution.