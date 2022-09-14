Commanders vs. Lions preview | Taking a trip to Motown

The Washington Commanders are going on the road for the first time this season to play the Detroit Lions in Week 2. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Sept. 18
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Ford Field (Detroit, Michigan)
WATCH: FOX
- Kenny Albert (play-by-play)
- Jonathan Vilma (analyst)
- Shannon Spake (sideline)
RADIO:
- Julie Donaldson (Host)
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- London Fletcher (analyst)
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
QUICK HITS
- The Commanders travel to Detroit for a Week 2 matchup with the Lions. It is their first trip to Detroit since 2020.
- Washington is 31-15 against the Lions all-time, including a 9-12 record against the team on the road.
- Washington is 1-1 against the Lions all-time in Week 2.
- Quarterback Carson Wentz will face off against Lions quarterback Jared Goff for the first time since Wentz defeated Goff in 2017. The two quarterbacks were selected No. 1 and No. 2 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. In the Super Bowl era, there have been only eight drafts in which a quarterback was selected No. 1 and No. 2 overall. Among those quarterback duos, No. 1 and No. 2 overall quarterbacks in the same draft have only faced each other eight times.
- Washington is looking to start the season for the first time since 2011.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Ron Rivera (3rd season in Washington)
- Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (3rd)
- Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (3rd)
- Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (4th)
Detroit:
- Head coach Dan Campbell (2nd in Detroit)
- Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson (4th)
- Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn (2nd)
- Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp (2nd)
BEHIND ENEMY LINES
Here's what Lions Senior Writer Tim Twentyman had to say about the Dan Campbell and some of the Lions' playmakers.
What has the Dan Campbell experience been like heading into his second season with the team:
I think you want to see improvement, obviously. I think the one thing that stands out is that he's a player's coach. Players respect the heck out of him because him and a lot of the coaches on his staff are former players. So they're not going to ask players to do anything that one, they haven't done themselves or two, they wouldn't do. So he has the respect of his players, but they obviously only goes so far. You have to win football games. Players love him, he says all the right things. You see the improvements from last year to this year. It's only been one week, and obviously it was a loss, but throughout camp, just the whole process and how they play, how gritty they are, how tough they are, that's what he wants his football team to be. And they showed that in the second half in fighting back against the Eagles. But now, it comes down to wins and losses. Head coaches and quarterbacks in this league are evaluated by wins and losses. You like what he's establishing. You like the kind of team he's trying to build. Now, it has to translate into wins.
On Amon-Ra St. Brown's development over the past year:
He was a guy that was the 17th wide receiver taken, and I love the fact that he knows the name and destination of the 16 guys in front of him. And he knew that right after the draft. He took it personal, and that guy works. He catches 200 balls on the jugs machine every single day. He's one on the field. You look at where he was at the end of last year, there were six straight games last year where he recorded at least eight receptions. He picked up right where he left off last week with eight catches, so that's seven straight games. He's tough in the slot. He's a terrific blocker, I think one of the better ones in the league. He kind of gets the comparisons to Hines Ward in that regard. Tough, physical, will hit you, doesn't mind blocking, makes the tough catches. Wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El was a teammate of Hines Ward, and that was a comparison that he gave. If he can be that caliber of player during the duration of his career, the Lions have a really good one in the slot for a long time.
What's you evaluation on the offensive line:
I thought they were up and down the first week. It obviously looks to be a strength. Taylor Decker is one of the better left tackles. Jonah Jackson was a Pro Bowler last year, [center] Frank Ragnow was a Pro Bowler last year, and I think Penei Sewell is trending towards a Pro Bowl sooner rather than later. That's three Pro Bowlers up front. Now, that's a really good Eagles front. They can bring a couple waves at teams, and I think they did a good job, especially from the interior. I think they took advantage of [Halapoulivaati Vaitai] not being there. He's on IR, gonna miss the first four games. Logan Stenberg made his first career start. And I think they took advantage of that a little bit, but I'm not gonna worry about the offensive line too much when you can rush for 181 yards against the Eagles. You know you're moving some people. And I didn't think Jared was under duress a lot. There was a little bit of duress that led to the interception and some quick decisions, maybe some bad mistakes, but I think those are things that can be cleaned up.
How did Aiden Hutchinson perform in Week 1?
He's a rookie. I think that showed. One of my colleagues looked back the last five years at all the defensive ends and pass-rushers taken in the first round, and only one [Bradley Chubb] had double-digit sacks. So, sometimes for those guys, it takes little time. It's a big adjustment. There's gonna be sometimes in college where you're gonna be playing a tackle that you can just abuse all game. That's not the case in the NFL. You gotta study. You need a toolbox of pass rush moves. You can't just bull rush a Lane Johnson or some of these guys. I think it was a good learning experience. I think the positives [were] I think he was in position to make a couple plays and Jalen Hurts was able to escape him. He did have three pressures. Carson Wentz isn't the caliber of athlete and runner that Jalen Hurts is. I think he gets in those situations this week, I think he probably will be able to get Carson Wentz on the ground. So I would expect him to be a little bit better. I think one thing about Aiden is that he is very prideful. He studies, and I think he would be the first person to tell you that wasn't the debut he hoped for. I think he left some plays on the field. And I think I'd be a little surprised if he doesn't play a little bit better this week.
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Carson Wentz (313)
- Passing TDs -- QB Carson Wentz (4)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Antonio Gibson (58)
- Rushing TDs -- N/A
- Receiving Yards -- RB Antonio Gibson (72)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Jahan Dotson (2)
- Tackles -- CB William Jackson III (9)
- Sacks -- DT Jonathan Allen and DT Daron Payne (1)
- Interceptions -- S Darrick Forrest (1)
Detroit:
- Passing Yards -- QB Jared Goff (215)
- Passing TDs -- QB Jared Goff (2)
- Rushing Yards -- RB D'Andre Swift (144)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Jamaal Williams (2)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (64)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and WR D.J. Chark (1)
- Tackles -- S Tracy Walker III (13)
- Sacks -- S Tracy Walker III (1)
- Interceptions -- N/A
TEAM STATS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 10th (390)
- Scoring offense -- 5th (28)
- Passing offense -- 4th (305)
- Sacks allowed -- T-4th (1)
- Rushing offense -- 20th (85)
- Third-down offense -- 2nd (70%)
- Total defense -- 20th (383)
- Scoring defense -- 19th (22)
- Passing defense -- 22nd (260)
- Sacks -- T-13th (2)
- Rushing defense -- 23rd (123)
- Third-down defense -- T-5th (25%)
- Time of possession -- 7th (32:57)
- Turnover differential -- T-28th (-2)
Detroit:
- Total offense --11th (386)
- Scoring offense -- 3rd (35)
- Passing offense -- 21st (205)
- Sacks allowed -- T-4th (1)
- Rushing offense -- 5th (181)
- Third-down offense -- 3rd (64.3)
- Total defense -- 30th (455)
- Scoring defense -- 31st (38)
- Passing defense -- 19th (239)
- Sacks -- T-23rd (1)
- Rushing defense -- 30th (216)
- Third-down defense -- 28th (58.8%)
- Time of possession -- 20th (28:26)
- Turnover differential -- T-18th (-1)