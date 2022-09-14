Commanders vs. Lions preview | Taking a trip to Motown

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Here's what Lions Senior Writer Tim Twentyman had to say about the Dan Campbell and some of the Lions' playmakers.

What has the Dan Campbell experience been like heading into his second season with the team:

I think you want to see improvement, obviously. I think the one thing that stands out is that he's a player's coach. Players respect the heck out of him because him and a lot of the coaches on his staff are former players. So they're not going to ask players to do anything that one, they haven't done themselves or two, they wouldn't do. So he has the respect of his players, but they obviously only goes so far. You have to win football games. Players love him, he says all the right things. You see the improvements from last year to this year. It's only been one week, and obviously it was a loss, but throughout camp, just the whole process and how they play, how gritty they are, how tough they are, that's what he wants his football team to be. And they showed that in the second half in fighting back against the Eagles. But now, it comes down to wins and losses. Head coaches and quarterbacks in this league are evaluated by wins and losses. You like what he's establishing. You like the kind of team he's trying to build. Now, it has to translate into wins.

On Amon-Ra St. Brown's development over the past year:

He was a guy that was the 17th wide receiver taken, and I love the fact that he knows the name and destination of the 16 guys in front of him. And he knew that right after the draft. He took it personal, and that guy works. He catches 200 balls on the jugs machine every single day. He's one on the field. You look at where he was at the end of last year, there were six straight games last year where he recorded at least eight receptions. He picked up right where he left off last week with eight catches, so that's seven straight games. He's tough in the slot. He's a terrific blocker, I think one of the better ones in the league. He kind of gets the comparisons to Hines Ward in that regard. Tough, physical, will hit you, doesn't mind blocking, makes the tough catches. Wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El was a teammate of Hines Ward, and that was a comparison that he gave. If he can be that caliber of player during the duration of his career, the Lions have a really good one in the slot for a long time.

What's you evaluation on the offensive line:

I thought they were up and down the first week. It obviously looks to be a strength. Taylor Decker is one of the better left tackles. Jonah Jackson was a Pro Bowler last year, [center] Frank Ragnow was a Pro Bowler last year, and I think Penei Sewell is trending towards a Pro Bowl sooner rather than later. That's three Pro Bowlers up front. Now, that's a really good Eagles front. They can bring a couple waves at teams, and I think they did a good job, especially from the interior. I think they took advantage of [Halapoulivaati Vaitai] not being there. He's on IR, gonna miss the first four games. Logan Stenberg made his first career start. And I think they took advantage of that a little bit, but I'm not gonna worry about the offensive line too much when you can rush for 181 yards against the Eagles. You know you're moving some people. And I didn't think Jared was under duress a lot. There was a little bit of duress that led to the interception and some quick decisions, maybe some bad mistakes, but I think those are things that can be cleaned up.

How did Aiden Hutchinson perform in Week 1?