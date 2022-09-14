News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders vs. Lions preview | Taking a trip to Motown

Sep 14, 2022 at 12:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

DETVSWASPREVIEW

The Washington Commanders are going on the road for the first time this season to play the Detroit Lions in Week 2.  Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Sept. 18

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Ford Field (Detroit, Michigan)

WATCH: FOX

  • Kenny Albert (play-by-play)
  • Jonathan Vilma (analyst)
  • Shannon Spake (sideline)

RADIO:

  • Julie Donaldson (Host)
  • Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
  • London Fletcher (analyst)
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.

Related Links

QUICK HITS

  • The Commanders travel to Detroit for a Week 2 matchup with the Lions. It is their first trip to Detroit since 2020.
  • Washington is 31-15 against the Lions all-time, including a 9-12 record against the team on the road.
  • Washington is 1-1 against the Lions all-time in Week 2.
  • Quarterback Carson Wentz will face off against Lions quarterback Jared Goff for the first time since Wentz defeated Goff in 2017. The two quarterbacks were selected No. 1 and No. 2 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. In the Super Bowl era, there have been only eight drafts in which a quarterback was selected No. 1 and No. 2 overall. Among those quarterback duos, No. 1 and No. 2 overall quarterbacks in the same draft have only faced each other eight times.
  • Washington is looking to start the season for the first time since 2011.

COACHING STAFF

Washington:

  • Head coach Ron Rivera (3rd season in Washington)
  • Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (3rd)
  • Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (3rd)
  • Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (4th)

Detroit:

  • Head coach Dan Campbell (2nd in Detroit)
  • Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson (4th)
  • Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn (2nd)
  • Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp (2nd)

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Here's what Lions Senior Writer Tim Twentyman had to say about the Dan Campbell and some of the Lions' playmakers.

What has the Dan Campbell experience been like heading into his second season with the team:

I think you want to see improvement, obviously. I think the one thing that stands out is that he's a player's coach. Players respect the heck out of him because him and a lot of the coaches on his staff are former players. So they're not going to ask players to do anything that one, they haven't done themselves or two, they wouldn't do. So he has the respect of his players, but they obviously only goes so far. You have to win football games. Players love him, he says all the right things. You see the improvements from last year to this year. It's only been one week, and obviously it was a loss, but throughout camp, just the whole process and how they play, how gritty they are, how tough they are, that's what he wants his football team to be. And they showed that in the second half in fighting back against the Eagles. But now, it comes down to wins and losses. Head coaches and quarterbacks in this league are evaluated by wins and losses. You like what he's establishing. You like the kind of team he's trying to build. Now, it has to translate into wins.

On Amon-Ra St. Brown's development over the past year:

He was a guy that was the 17th wide receiver taken, and I love the fact that he knows the name and destination of the 16 guys in front of him. And he knew that right after the draft. He took it personal, and that guy works. He catches 200 balls on the jugs machine every single day. He's one on the field. You look at where he was at the end of last year, there were six straight games last year where he recorded at least eight receptions. He picked up right where he left off last week with eight catches, so that's seven straight games. He's tough in the slot. He's a terrific blocker, I think one of the better ones in the league. He kind of gets the comparisons to Hines Ward in that regard. Tough, physical, will hit you, doesn't mind blocking, makes the tough catches. Wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El was a teammate of Hines Ward, and that was a comparison that he gave. If he can be that caliber of player during the duration of his career, the Lions have a really good one in the slot for a long time.

What's you evaluation on the offensive line:

I thought they were up and down the first week. It obviously looks to be a strength. Taylor Decker is one of the better left tackles. Jonah Jackson was a Pro Bowler last year, [center] Frank Ragnow was a Pro Bowler last year, and I think Penei Sewell is trending towards a Pro Bowl sooner rather than later. That's three Pro Bowlers up front. Now, that's a really good Eagles front. They can bring a couple waves at teams, and I think they did a good job, especially from the interior. I think they took advantage of [Halapoulivaati Vaitai] not being there. He's on IR, gonna miss the first four games. Logan Stenberg made his first career start. And I think they took advantage of that a little bit, but I'm not gonna worry about the offensive line too much when you can rush for 181 yards against the Eagles. You know you're moving some people. And I didn't think Jared was under duress a lot. There was a little bit of duress that led to the interception and some quick decisions, maybe some bad mistakes, but I think those are things that can be cleaned up.

How did Aiden Hutchinson perform in Week 1?

He's a rookie. I think that showed. One of my colleagues looked back the last five years at all the defensive ends and pass-rushers taken in the first round, and only one [Bradley Chubb] had double-digit sacks. So, sometimes for those guys, it takes little time. It's a big adjustment. There's gonna be sometimes in college where you're gonna be playing a tackle that you can just abuse all game. That's not the case in the NFL. You gotta study. You need a toolbox of pass rush moves. You can't just bull rush a Lane Johnson or some of these guys. I think it was a good learning experience. I think the positives [were] I think he was in position to make a couple plays and Jalen Hurts was able to escape him. He did have three pressures. Carson Wentz isn't the caliber of athlete and runner that Jalen Hurts is. I think he gets in those situations this week, I think he probably will be able to get Carson Wentz on the ground. So I would expect him to be a little bit better. I think one thing about Aiden is that he is very prideful. He studies, and I think he would be the first person to tell you that wasn't the debut he hoped for. I think he left some plays on the field. And I think I'd be a little surprised if he doesn't play a little bit better this week.

PHOTOS | Top highlights from Week 1 

The Washington Commanders secured their first win of the season with a 28-22 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Check out the best photos from the weekend. (Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)

09112022 WAS vs JAX 1042
1 / 68
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1043
2 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1044
3 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1045
4 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1046
5 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1047
6 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1048
7 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1049
8 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1050
9 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1051
10 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1052
11 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1053
12 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1054
13 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1055
14 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1056
15 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1057
16 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1058
17 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1059
18 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1060
19 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1061
20 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1062
21 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1063
22 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1064
23 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1065
24 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1066
25 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1067
26 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1068
27 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1069
28 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1070
29 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1071
30 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1072
31 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1073
32 / 68
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1074
33 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1075
34 / 68
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1076
35 / 68
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1077
36 / 68
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1078
37 / 68
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1079
38 / 68
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1080
39 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1081
40 / 68
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1082
41 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1083
42 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1084
43 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1085
44 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1086
45 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1087
46 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1088
47 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1089
48 / 68
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1090
49 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1091
50 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1092
51 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1093
52 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1094
53 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1095
54 / 68
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1096
55 / 68
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1097
56 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1098
57 / 68
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1099
58 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1100
59 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1101
60 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1102
61 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1103
62 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1104
63 / 68
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1105
64 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1106
65 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1107
66 / 68
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1108
67 / 68
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 1109
68 / 68
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS

Washington:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Carson Wentz (313)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Carson Wentz (4)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Antonio Gibson (58)
  • Rushing TDs -- N/A
  • Receiving Yards -- RB Antonio Gibson (72)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Jahan Dotson (2)
  • Tackles -- CB William Jackson III (9)
  • Sacks -- DT Jonathan Allen and DT Daron Payne (1)
  • Interceptions -- S Darrick Forrest (1)

Detroit:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Jared Goff (215)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Jared Goff (2)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB D'Andre Swift (144)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Jamaal Williams (2)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (64)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and WR D.J. Chark (1)
  • Tackles -- S Tracy Walker III (13)
  • Sacks -- S Tracy Walker III (1)
  • Interceptions -- N/A

PHOTOS | Samuel, McLaurin, Dotson play key roles in Week 1 win

The trio of Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel put up a combined 160 yards of total offense and four touchdowns during the Washington Commanders' 28-22 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Check out the top photos from their performances. (Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)

09112022 WAS vs JAX 001
1 / 41
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 002
2 / 41
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 003
3 / 41
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 004
4 / 41
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 005
5 / 41
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 006
6 / 41
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 007
7 / 41
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 008
8 / 41
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 009
9 / 41
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 010
10 / 41
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 011
11 / 41
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 012
12 / 41
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 013
13 / 41
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 014
14 / 41
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 015
15 / 41
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 016
16 / 41
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 017
17 / 41
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 018
18 / 41
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 019
19 / 41
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 020
20 / 41
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 021
21 / 41
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 022
22 / 41
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 023
23 / 41
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 024
24 / 41
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 025
25 / 41
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 026
26 / 41
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 027
27 / 41
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 028
28 / 41
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 029
29 / 41
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 030
30 / 41
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 031
31 / 41
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 032
32 / 41
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 033
33 / 41
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 034
34 / 41
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 035
35 / 41
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 036
36 / 41
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
09112022 WAS vs JAX 037
37 / 41
09112022 WAS vs JAX 038
38 / 41
09112022 WAS vs JAX 039
39 / 41
09112022 WAS vs JAX 040
40 / 41
09112022 WAS vs JAX 041
41 / 41
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

TEAM STATS

Washington:

  • Total offense -- 10th (390)
  • Scoring offense -- 5th (28)
  • Passing offense -- 4th (305)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-4th (1)
  • Rushing offense -- 20th (85)
  • Third-down offense -- 2nd (70%)
  • Total defense -- 20th (383)
  • Scoring defense -- 19th (22)
  • Passing defense -- 22nd (260)
  • Sacks -- T-13th (2)
  • Rushing defense -- 23rd (123)
  • Third-down defense -- T-5th (25%)
  • Time of possession -- 7th (32:57)
  • Turnover differential -- T-28th (-2)

Detroit:

  • Total offense --11th (386)
  • Scoring offense -- 3rd (35)
  • Passing offense -- 21st (205)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-4th (1)
  • Rushing offense -- 5th (181)
  • Third-down offense -- 3rd (64.3)
  • Total defense -- 30th (455)
  • Scoring defense -- 31st (38)
  • Passing defense -- 19th (239)
  • Sacks -- T-23rd (1)
  • Rushing defense -- 30th (216)
  • Third-down defense -- 28th (58.8%)
  • Time of possession -- 20th (28:26)
  • Turnover differential -- T-18th (-1)

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Players, Coach Rivera appreciate 'awesome' crowd energy at FedExField during Week 1

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.

news

Hail Mail | Submit your questions to the Commanders.com staff

Each week, Senior Writer Zach Selby will answer select questions about the Washington Commanders as they go through the 2022 season.

news

Darrick Forrest stepped up in first career start

Forrest recorded five tackles, two pass breakups and a game-sealing interception during the Commanders' Week 1 win.

news

Commanders sign DT Benning Potoa'e to practice squad, release S Ferrod Gardner

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Tuesday afternoon.

news

From the booth | We can all exhale after beginning a new era

Play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein gives his thoughts on the Commanders' Week 1 win over the Jaguars.

news

Wake Up Washington | Rivera praises Gibson's 'dynamic' athleticism in space

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Sept. 13 2022.

news

Jahan Dotson nominated for Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week

Dotson's second touchdown of the afternoon helped seal the Commanders' Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Commanders place Phidarian Mathis on IR, signs Donovan Jeter

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Tuesday morning.

news

Carson Wentz nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week award

Wentz completed 27-of-41 passes for 313 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions during the Commanders' 28-22 win over the Jaguars.

news

3 numbers to know after the Commanders Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars

Washington showed its talent and grit in a hard-fought victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars to open the season. Here are some numbers to know from the first win of the Commanders era:

news

Commanders-Jaguars Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 28-22 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

Advertising