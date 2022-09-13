Darrick Forrest stepped up in first career start

Forrest's progression may seem sudden, but it started taking off in June during OTAs. He was one of the more active members of the secondary during the offseason practices, as he made a habit of batting away passes from Carson Wentz. He even helped his teammates make plays, as one pass breakup led to an interception by Cole Holcomb.

That momentum carried over into training camp, when Rivera said he "took a big step from last year" and had the chance to be a more regular contributor on defense. Forrest was rewarded for his preseason effort by being placed behind as the second strong safety on the depth chart.

"He's just put a lot of work in in the film room," said cornerback William Jackson III. "We all get together and go through plays. Just to see him go out there with that confidence and put on a show like that, that was amazing."

Kamren Curl was ruled out of the Week 1 matchup, and on Sunday, it was announced that Forrest would start in his place. After the game, he admitted that "my energy was going" and his adrenaline was high, but once he settled down, he began to show why the coaching staff had so much faith in him.