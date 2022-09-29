Practice report | Commanders remain confident in Gibson's skill set

While the Commanders have proven during the first three games that they can move the ball in the passing game, they have run into some issues on the ground. They average 3.7 yards per game, which ranks 25th in the league, and have the seventh-lowest rushing DVOA, according to Football Outsiders.

The Commanders were at their best last season when they relied on their running game. During their four-game winning streak, the Commanders put up at least 100 rushing yards three times. However, as offensive coordinator Scott Turner pointed out on Thursday, entering second halves down by at least 20 points makes it difficult to put more emphasis on running the ball.

Gibson has been effective when given the opportunity, though. His 12 carries for 38 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles do not look like an impressive day, but he ran hard and fought through traffic to gain positive yardage, which was one area of his game that could have used improvement from a year ago.

The only true error Gibson had was a 10-yard loss after trying to reverse the field and make a play for his team that was down double digits in the fourth quarter. The play is Rivera's only criticism of Gibson; instead of trying to reverse the field, he should have simply lowered his shoulder and got as much yardage as possible.