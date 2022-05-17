Team analysts predict Commanders' 2022 schedule results

Fletcher, Paulsen and Moss have the Commanders getting double-digit wins, which would be the first time in 10 years that they have accomplished that feat. For Fletcher, who has the team finishing 11-6, Washington's home schedule, which includes nine games, will be the most important.

Fletcher believes the Commanders could win at least six of those contests, including the Week 1 opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. The two he highlighted as more difficult matchups were the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers, who both finished 2021 as the No. 1 seed in their respective conferences.

Moss and Paulsen, who both have the Commanders finishing 10-7, believe the team will get hot at different stretches of the season. Moss predicted a 3-0 start with wins coming against the Jaguars, Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles. For Paulsen, the Commanders will get a three-game win streak starting in Week 10 against the Eagles on Monday Night Football, followed by a pair of victories against the Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons.

And of course, all three analysts believe the Commanders will end the year with a win against the Cowboys.

"Last game, home game, might be playoff implications," Moss said. "Let's get a W."