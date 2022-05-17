Team analysts predict Commanders' 2022 schedule results

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.
Fans finally know the full details of the Washington Commanders’ 2022 schedule. Now, they're pulling out their pencils and predicting how the season will unfold.
It's almost impossible for anyone to correctly pick the number of wins and losses for any team, especially when the first game isn't played for another four months. That isn't stopping people from trying, though, and Las Vegas has put the number of Washington wins at 7.5.
The Commanders, who finished the 2021 season 7-10, are tied with the Dallas Cowboys for having the easiest strength of schedule this year. The expectation from the team is that they are in position to take a step forward with Carson Wentz as the starting quarterback and several key players who dealt with injuries last season expected to return.
Those improvements have been noticed by team analysts Logan Paulsen, Santana Moss and London Fletcher, and all three see the Commanders taking a positive turn in Ron Rivera’s third season.
Fletcher, Paulsen and Moss have the Commanders getting double-digit wins, which would be the first time in 10 years that they have accomplished that feat. For Fletcher, who has the team finishing 11-6, Washington's home schedule, which includes nine games, will be the most important.
Fletcher believes the Commanders could win at least six of those contests, including the Week 1 opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. The two he highlighted as more difficult matchups were the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers, who both finished 2021 as the No. 1 seed in their respective conferences.
Moss and Paulsen, who both have the Commanders finishing 10-7, believe the team will get hot at different stretches of the season. Moss predicted a 3-0 start with wins coming against the Jaguars, Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles. For Paulsen, the Commanders will get a three-game win streak starting in Week 10 against the Eagles on Monday Night Football, followed by a pair of victories against the Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons.
And of course, all three analysts believe the Commanders will end the year with a win against the Cowboys.
"Last game, home game, might be playoff implications," Moss said. "Let's get a W."
You can check out Moss and Paulsen's full predictions in the video above.