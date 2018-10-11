Defense Looks To Bounce Back With Another Tough Task: Contain Cam Newton And Christian McCaffrey  

But Newton's legs weren't the problem for Washington in 2015 and 2016 where he averaged only eight rushing yards per game. Linebacker Mason Foster explained how a defense can try to limit Newton's running ability.

"You just got to swarm on him, he's a big dude, great athlete, runs that offense well. So, it's going to come down to us playing hard and swarming him, man," Foster said. "Being on top of our keys, executing, get your eyes right. They have a lot of misdirection, a lot of stuff like that. So, you got to keep your eyes in the right place and make your plays when they come to you."

The Redskins did a good job containing his rush attack by having their backside edge defender dedicated to stopping Newton from keeping the ball on zone reads. Depending on the formation it was usually a safety or corner playing close to the line of scrimmage. They stayed patient and forced Newton to hand the ball off to his running back.

The downside of that is that Carolina's lead rusher in those games, Jonathan Stewart, went for over 100 yards each time. This is what has made Carolina deadly on the ground for years; teams are often forced to give up something when they make the choice to take an element of their rush attack away.

But the Panthers ran a different scheme in 2015 and 2016 than they do this year. Their former offensive coordinator, Mike Shula, called an average of 12 runs from the I-formation the last two times the Panthers played Washington. In 2018, the Panthers average fewer than five rushes out of I-formation per game, instead relying on shotgun and singleback to get McCaffrey free against defenses.

Carolina's versatility in the run game is best stopped by playing simple, disciplined football, Foster said. He added that it can be tempting to make the play for someone else, but that against a team like Carolina reading your keys and playing off them is the method for success.