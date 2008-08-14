Devin Thomas Press Conference

On signing his deal:"I am excited about my four-year deal. My agent Drew Rosenhaus did a great job for me working with Mr. Vinny Cerrato and Mr. Dan Snyder. Now that my deal is done with, I can get to training camp and get to work."
On what he has been doing since OTAs finished:
"I have been getting my family and I situated; as well as, working out and getting prepared for the upcoming training camp."
On how important it was for him to sign his contract before the start of training camp:
"Signing my contract is something I wanted to get out of the way. I did not want to hold out. Now that the financial aspect is taken care of, it is time to play football."
On what he took away from the spring practices:
"I feel like it went well. It felt good to be practicing with the entire team. I got my feet wet, and now I have a head start going into training camp."
On how he will fit in the West Coast offense:
"I think the West Coast offense, with all of its routes and schemes, matches up well with my skill set."
On being friends and competing with Malcolm Kelly:
"That comes with the territory. We are friends, but we will also compete. That will only help our ability to perform well because we will be able to talk about what is going on, which makes it more fun."