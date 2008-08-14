Devin Thomas Press Conference

On signing his deal:"I am excited about my four-year deal. My agent Drew Rosenhaus did a great job for me working with Mr. Vinny Cerrato and Mr. Dan Snyder. Now that my deal is done with, I can get to training camp and get to work."

On what he has been doing since OTAs finished:

"I have been getting my family and I situated; as well as, working out and getting prepared for the upcoming training camp."

On how important it was for him to sign his contract before the start of training camp:

"Signing my contract is something I wanted to get out of the way. I did not want to hold out. Now that the financial aspect is taken care of, it is time to play football."

On what he took away from the spring practices:

"I feel like it went well. It felt good to be practicing with the entire team. I got my feet wet, and now I have a head start going into training camp."

On how he will fit in the West Coast offense:

"I think the West Coast offense, with all of its routes and schemes, matches up well with my skill set."