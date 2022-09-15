Practice report | Donovan Jeter excited to add skill set to Commanders front

-- Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio had a word to describe Payne's performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars: "sensational."

"I think he was an excellent football player. Another guy that's had a tremendous offseason. I thought he was dominant in the first game."

-- There is a possibility that Lions running back D'Andre Swift will not play against the Commanders in Week 2, as he was listed as a nonparticipant on Wednesday and Thursday. However, Del Rio and the defense will be ready for the playmaker with Del Rio calling him "as talented a player in the league at that position."

"I think he's a very, very good runner, excellent contact balance, good speed, understands how to set up blocks. He can make people miss; he can run away from people. I have a lot of respect for him."

-- Brian Robinson continues to make progress in his recovery from multiple gunshot wounds. He was on a stationary bike Wednesday, and on Thursday he was doing agility drills. Robinson still has a long way to go, but his progress is certainly incredible.