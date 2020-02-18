Doug Williams Wants Dwayne Haskins To Work Hard To Prove He Deserves To Be The Starting Quarterback

Williams believes Haskins has "a long ways to go," but he liked the way Haskins progressed in his rookie year. His play was sporadic since his debut in Week 4 against the New York Giants, but he improved in each game to the point where Williams said he was "ascending" by the end of the year. In his last six quarters, Haskins completed about 72% of his passes for 394 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions.

Haskins was only 2-5 as a starter, but his last two full games against the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles, both of whom were playoff teams in 2019, were decided by 10 points or fewer.

"He was doing what we expected him to do," Williams said. "And hopefully where he is now, he can keep going up, and I think he's up to the task."

While Rivera also likes what he has seen out of Haskins, he does not plan on simply giving him the starting job. He wants Haskins to earn it.

"I think he can become a franchise-style quarterback," Rivera said of Haskins in his introductory press conference. "It's a process, though. I'm not going to say it's going to happen overnight. What we're trying to do right now is to develop that plan for his development as we go forward."