Draft Picks Shaun Dion Hamilton, Tim Settle Stand Out In First Preseason Game

Being "100 percent" throughout training camp, Hamilton soaked up as much information about the NFL game from veteran linebacker Mason Foster. Asking questions and paying attention to detail helped the six-foot linebacker translate what he learned in the meeting rooms and watching film to the practice sessions at the Bon Secours Training Center, earning the trust of the coaches that allowed him to play for a majority of the second half.

Hamilton reached the Patriots' ball carrier with ease at Gillette Stadium, claiming six of his total stops on his own. Not only did Foster and the rest of the veterans assist him on the sidelines during his first taste of NFL action, but the defensive coaching staff as well.

"Just my coaches putting me in the right situation," Hamilton said of what helped him adjust to the NFL style. "Just make plays, things like that. My teammates helping me out."

When the second half started, those watching couldn't help but notice rookie defensive lineman Tim Settle. The Virginia Tech product powered through New England's offensive line to reach put hands on its running backs during the Patriots' first offensive drive of the third quarter, coming up with two stops that forced them into a fourth down situation twice.

Settle gave the Redskins a chance to get the lead back when they were trailing in the fourth quarter, hopping on top of the football to claim Washington's first fumble recovery of the preseason. That passion and energy on the field was a major reason Gruden and the personnel staff didn't want to pass up on him in the draft.