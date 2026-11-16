Dunbar High School has been playing with a heavy heart this season, and that was evident Friday night when it hosted Coolidge.

In July, one of Dunbar's incoming seniors, Darron Venable, was a victim of gun violence.

That changed the course of the Dunbar program. His teammates dedicated this season to him as if he were still with them.

"He means so much to this team, and you know he's been with us all year, and these kids, they play hard for him, and it was a special night for him tonight," head coach Maurice 'Bink' Vaughn said.

In a crucial game against Coolidge, the team it lost to last season in the Turkey Bowl, the Crimson Tide earned a key win, 28-7.

On a senior night and with key postseason implications on the line, Dunbar took care of business.

It just meant more. "It's a pride thing," Vaughn said.

"Motivation for sure, but I mean we knew it was a regular season game, so we didn't want to put too much on in this game. [We] Wanted to let the kids know that the goal is the state championship, and they got their eyes on the goal right now."

It comes back to Venable.

Before the game, the Commanders gifted the team a custom black "Hail Raiser" No. 19 jersey with Venable on the back. The captains carried it to the coin toss.

His aunt honored him as a captain by holding the black alternate Commanders uniform with his name on the back.

After a dominating win, the Tide surrounded his aunt who held up that jersey and yelled his initials, "DV."

According to Vaughn, the team has chanted his initials at every chance this season.

"They talk about him in practice. They talk about him pregame. I mean, when they break every huddle, they 'DV,'" Vaughn said.

They talk about him constantly. He's been with them every step of the way, even though the Tide misses him every day.

But they don't forget that this would've been his time to make the most of his football career at Dunbar. He was going to be a senior and he would've been on Friday night, just in a different way -- a way the entire program would've preferred.

"These kids, they love him. He was gonna be a senior this year, and this was his year to shine," Vaughn said.

Friday night, Dunbar shone for him and got the ultimate revenge over Coolidge. The Tide dominated on both sides of the ball and cruised to victory.

But according to Vaughn, Dunbar's players are playing for Veneble as it secured a three-way tie for first place heading into the playoffs.

The Tide has their eyes set on the Turkey Bowl with Veneble always in mind.