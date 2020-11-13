WFT Daily: Monitoring Dustin Hopkins' Health For Sunday

"Shoot, he's got incredible insight and tips; you talk about street credibility with the guys," Russ said. "He brings the juice every day. He's got a deal where people have to beat him out to the ball every day in practice before we start that segment of plays. It's amazing. Guys are flying off the field trying to get to the ball when we're going to start the next period. He's racing guys there. You talk about incredible way of starting a period out with that kind of energy and that type of intensity. It also keeps him ready. He's been phenomenal. I've said it before, he's just such an amazing leader. He's been bringing that every day. I've been very proud of him."