WFT Daily: Monitoring Dustin Hopkins' Health For Sunday

Last season's hero against the Detroit Lions may not be available this time around.
Kicker Dustin Hopkins, who's fourth field goal gave the Washington Football Team a 19-16 win a year ago, is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Lions because of a right groin injury.
"We'll see how he is on Sunday," head coach Ron Rivera said about Hopkins on Friday.
Hopkins, who has not missed a game since 2017, was a limited participant in practice all week. If he cannot play, it appeared practice squad kicker Kaare Vedvik would handle the kicking responsibilities. However, Washington did not temporarily elevate Vedvik to the active roster, so it seems like Hopkins should be ready to go.
Hopkins has struggled at times this season -- missing five of his eight field goals and an extra point -- but he has been reliable and consistent since signing with Washington in 2015. He has a career field goal percentage of 83.8 (134-for-160) and has made 152 of his 160 extra points. Only Mark Moseley and Chip Lohmiller have more career points than Hopkins (541) in franchise history.
In last week's loss to the New York Giants, Hopkins converted field goals from 44 and 48 yards, respectively.
-- Lions without No. 1 wide receiver: Kenny Golladay will miss his second-straight game with a hip injury, which will help Washington's top-ranked pass defense (185.6 yards allowed per game). The 6-foot-4 deep threat is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons, and he's averaged five receptions for 84.5 yards in his four full games this season.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford could also be without his favorite target (tight end T.J. Hockenson) due to a toe issue. After not practicing Thursday and being limited Friday, Hockenson is listed as questionable.
"He's a big-gain hunter," Del Rio said of Stafford. "He looks for big plays. He's got a great arm. He'll hang back there. He's stepping up through protection and keeping his eyes downfield. He can throw every throw that a quarterback needs to throw. He's got elite arm talent. I think he's a good football player. Obviously, he's got a lot of experience and seen a lot of things. I have a lot of respect for his game."
-- Terry McLaurin vs. Jeff Okudah: Terry McLaurin still remembers his first 1-on-1 matchup with Jeff Okudah at Ohio State in 2017. McLaurin threw his then freshman teammate on the ground -- "it was completely legal" -- and left him confused that there were no flags. That's when Okudah's defensive backs coach said, "That's how college football is now."
A week later, McLaurin remembers Okudah making a play on a ball against him. That was the type of response he wanted to see out of a young player, McLaurin said, and that competitiveness helped Okudah develop into one of the best cornerbacks in college football. The Lions ended up selecting Okudah with the third overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
McLaurin and Okudah will meet as professionals for the first time Sunday.
"If they want to put him on Terry, that's to be seen," Rivera said. "But, if they do, you'd like to feel confident that a veteran guy -- especially a guy like Terry who works as hard at his craft as he does -- might have an upper hand. If it does happen, we'll see. That's the interesting part of the game and the interesting part about matchups. You never know until you get them out there and you get them going. If it does happen, I'll tell you right now, it'll make for some good football. That's for sure."
-- Thomas Davis. Sr. has been an "amazing leader": Thomas Davis Sr. has barely played this season, but the 37-year-old linebacker's energy, intensity and wealth of knowledge have been invaluable, linebackers coach Steve Russ said.
"Shoot, he's got incredible insight and tips; you talk about street credibility with the guys," Russ said. "He brings the juice every day. He's got a deal where people have to beat him out to the ball every day in practice before we start that segment of plays. It's amazing. Guys are flying off the field trying to get to the ball when we're going to start the next period. He's racing guys there. You talk about incredible way of starting a period out with that kind of energy and that type of intensity. It also keeps him ready. He's been phenomenal. I've said it before, he's just such an amazing leader. He's been bringing that every day. I've been very proud of him."
