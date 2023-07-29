3 standouts from Week 1 of Commanders training camp

WR Dyami Brown

The Commanders wide receiver corps is one of the most talented positions on team, and while Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson had their moments, it was Dyami Brown who stood out the most.

Brown, a third-round pick from 2021, is clearly the fourth wideout in the rotation, but the former Tar Heel has a slight advantage over the rest of his teammates: an established relationship with quarterback Sam Howell. The two worked together to break several offensive records at North Carolina, and their chemistry with each other has been apparent throughout camp.

One of his best moments came on Day 2 of camp working against Tariq Castro-Fields during 11-on-11 drills. Jacoby Brissett lofted up a pass to Brown, who leaped over Casto-Fields and came down with the reception near the 10-yard line. The following day, Brown connected with Howell on a deep shot in 7-on-7 drills, running out of bounds near the end zone.

"One of the things that he's, you know, was noted for coming out of North Carolina was he was known for the ability to catch the ball in traffic," said coach Ron Rivera. "He led the NCAA in contested catches. He was also one of the top guys in the deep balls thrown as well. So, we're expecting and anticipating to get that from Dyami."