Training camp notebook, Day 5 | Rivera appreciates confidence, maturity from Commanders defense

Confidence isn't necessarily a new thing for the young Commanders defense. Players like Montez Sweat were talking about breaking sack records back in 2021, when the team was fresh off being No. 2 in yards allowed during their first season in Del Rio's system. The problem was that the results didn't match that swagger, and while there were moments of improvement, the 22nd finish was a drastic change from the previous year.

Now, players are taking a different approach to the offseason and camp. They're staying longer after practice to get some extra work done together, without the coaches around, and their preparation has improved from 2021. Rivera started to notice the change about a year ago, and to him, it's a sign that the unit is starting to understand what it takes to stay consistent on the field.

"It's when you watch them do the little things, the little things that are important," Rivera said. "They talk about some of the calls and some of the techniques they can use. They work on catching the ball. These are things that are going above and beyond what we expect from them."

Those are the things Rivera wants to see from a defense that has a chance to be one of the best units in 2023. They know when to have fun, but they also know when to work.

"I appreciate their confidence," Rivera said. "As long as it's not coupled with immaturity, I feel pretty good about it."