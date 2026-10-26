Eastern High School's Roman Morris named Week 5 High School Tackle Coach of the Week

Q: How long have you been coaching football?

A: 5 years

Q: What motivated you to want to become a coach?

A: I was inspired to coach high school football to encourage, expose and inspire young men. My mission has always been bigger than the game itself.

Football is the platform, but developing young men into responsible, disciplined, respectful, and successful men is the ultimate goal. I want to expose them to opportunities, experiences, and possibilities they may have never imagined for themselves. I want to encourage them through adversity, challenge them to reach their full potential, and inspire them to believe that their circumstances do not define their future.

As a coach, my greatest reward is not measured solely by wins and championships, but by the lives I impact, the doors I help open, and the young men who leave my program better prepared for life than when they entered it. Football is what brings us together, but developing young men is why I do it.

Q: Who has had the biggest influence on you as a coach?

A: My high school coach Freddie Simmons

Q: Beyond the Xs and Os and win-loss record, what impact do you hope to have in your community?

A: I hope my community remembers that Coach Rome cared, shared, and love all that he came in contact with.

Q: What is one lesson you hope your players carry with them beyond football?

A: If I can dream it, I can achieve it.

Q: What does it mean to you to receive this recognition from the Commanders?