 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Eastern High School's Roman Morris named Week 5 High School Tackle Coach of the Week

Oct 26, 2026 at 11:24 AM
Author Image
Commanders.com Staff
Tackle COTW Week- Morris

Q: How long have you been coaching football?

A: 5 years

Q: What motivated you to want to become a coach?

A: I was inspired to coach high school football to encourage, expose and inspire young men. My mission has always been bigger than the game itself.

Football is the platform, but developing young men into responsible, disciplined, respectful, and successful men is the ultimate goal. I want to expose them to opportunities, experiences, and possibilities they may have never imagined for themselves. I want to encourage them through adversity, challenge them to reach their full potential, and inspire them to believe that their circumstances do not define their future.

As a coach, my greatest reward is not measured solely by wins and championships, but by the lives I impact, the doors I help open, and the young men who leave my program better prepared for life than when they entered it. Football is what brings us together, but developing young men is why I do it.

Q: Who has had the biggest influence on you as a coach?

A: My high school coach Freddie Simmons

Q: Beyond the Xs and Os and win-loss record, what impact do you hope to have in your community?

A: I hope my community remembers that Coach Rome cared, shared, and love all that he came in contact with.

Q: What is one lesson you hope your players carry with them beyond football?

A: If I can dream it, I can achieve it.

Q: What does it mean to you to receive this recognition from the Commanders?

A: That others will see me achieve this award, and then they'll know. If I see it, I can be it. I want to be the example for the next coach, father, player, uncle.

Related Content

news

Montgomery Blair High School's Sam Nosoff named High School Tackle Coach of the Week

Get to know our Week 3 High School Tackle Coach of the Week for the 2026 season

news

Highland Springs High School's Loren Johnson named Week 2 High School Tackle Coach of the Week

Get to know our Week 2 High School Tackle Coach of the Week for the 2026 season

news

Loudon High School's Matt Reidenbaugh named Week 1 High School Tackle Coach of the Week

Get to know our Week 1 High School Tackle Coach of the Week for the 2026 season

news

Quince Orchard rallies late to beat Stone Bridge, 20-6, behind running back who tore his ACL in the same matchup last season

The Cougars rallied for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to spoil Stone Bridge's homecoming, 20-6, at F.H. Furr Field.

news

2026 Washington metro high school football rankings

High school football in the surrounding D.C. area has several formidable programs looking to solidify themselves as the best in the area heading into the 2026 season.

Advertising