Montgomery Blair High School's Sam Nosoff named High School Tackle Coach of the Week

Q: How many years have you been coaching?

A: 12 years

Q: What motivated you to want to become a coach?

A: I loved playing football and it was always a desire of mine to stay in the game as a coach after being done as a player.

Q: Who has had the biggest influence on you as a coach?

A: I'm not sure that there is a single person that can be named as the biggest influence. It's a combination of coaches that I played for and have tried to honor by coaching in a similar style (Brian Freed - HS & Greg Fedick - College), working with Andrew Fields as an assistant coach, and my wife (Kelly Nosoff) for being the person who I can always bounce ideas off.

Q: Beyond the Xs and Os and win-loss record, what impact do you hope to have in your community?

A: The biggest wins are former players sharing their successes in college or in the work field. This program has numerous players who are now employees, bosses, entrepreneurs, and creators. Seeing their success is something that can't be understated.

Q: What is one lesson you hope your players carry with them beyond football?

A: Doing the right thing even when no one is watching has an impact. It may not appear right away, but it is important.

Q: What does it mean to you to receive this recognition from the Commanders?