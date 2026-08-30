2026 Washington metro high school football rankings

High school football in the surrounding D.C. area has several formidable programs looking to solidify themselves as the best in the area heading into the 2026 season.

Most top schools are looking to build off a strong 2025 campaign but face changes as this season begins.

The top 10 programs in the Washington metropolitan area rankings heading into this season showcase a mix of the top schools from D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

DeMatha Catholic

DeMatha enters 2026 after going 11-0 last season and winning its second straight WCAC Championship.

In July, the school announced that head coach Bill McGregor is taking a leave of absence and will be replaced by interim head coach Bryce Bevill.

Despite the coaching change, the Stags remain littered with talent. Auburn commit EDGE James Pace III is their top prospect. On defense, DeMatha has fellow Auburn commit safety Knyair Crumb, while 2028 cornerback prospect Langston Pridgeon will be key alongside him. DeMatha's defensive front is filled with Purdue commit Sean Saint Fleur, along with 2028 prospect Nikolas Stevens.

On offense, the Stags are led by quarterback Tristan Sabb, who returns to the program after a first-team All-WCAC season in 2025. Maryland running back commit Terrance Grant Jr. will accompany Sabb in the backfield. On the offensive line, three-star Temple commit Kevin Nesbitt will be key in protecting both Sabb and Grant.

The Stags passed their first tough test to start the season with flying colors, defeating Archbishop Spalding, 35-14, on Friday to win their 22nd consecutive game.

The St. James Academy

The St. James Academy finished with an impressive 8-2 record in its inaugural season under head coach Darryl Overton.

The program starts its second season as Virginia's top team after its season-ending 35-0 loss to Baltimore powerhouse St. Frances Academy.

On defense, St. James is led by Maryland commit safety Kenaz Sullivan, Virginia Tech commit linebacker Tyson Washington and West Virginia commit linebacker Wesley Flamer. Offensively, quarterback Kash Carter leads the way, alongside James Madison receiver commit Camden Simmons.

Archbishop Spalding

Archbishop Spalding will also begin 2026 with a new head coach. After a 10-2 season and its fourth straight MIAA Class A state championship in 2025, then-head coach Kyle Schmitt departed to become Maryland's tight ends coach.

RB Green took over for the Cavaliers but failed to make a statement in Friday's season opener against top-ranked DeMatha, 35-14.

On offense, the Cavaliers are led by 2029 quarterback Brian Snowden Jr. His top target will be Maryland commit Myles McAfee, followed by 2028 prospect Keith 'Kam' Miller. Bryce Smalls is a talented 2028 prospect tasked with protecting Archbishop Spalding on the offensive line and will be key to its success this season.

On defense, the Cavaliers have Auburn lineman commit Brock Frisby and 2029 cornerback prospect Joseph Cowsette.

Stone Bridge

Stone Bridge is led by head coach Kedric Golston, who played 11 seasons for the Commanders at defensive tackle. Golston led his team to a 10-2 record in 2025 and won the Class 5 regional D title before losing in the state tournament.

Golston's son, Kaden, is the Bulldogs' top player at safety; fellow 2028 recruit Keith Nolen Jr. is also a player to watch in 2026.

Stone Bridge opened its season with a tight victory over James Madison, 21-14.

Bishop McNamara

Bishop McNamara finished last season with a 4-6 record but is primed for a breakthrough season in 2026 under head coach Greg Calhoun. Last season, the Mustangs earned big wins over Gonzaga and Archbishop Carroll before losing their final three games.

In 2026, three-star Wake Forest commit wide receiver Xavier Brown gives the Mustangs promise. On defense, Bishop McNamara is led by three-star cornerback Lawrence Diggs.

Gonzaga College

Gonzaga is D.C.'s top program in 2026, led by head coach Randy Trivers. Last season, the Eagles finished 7-5 and were the WCAC runner-up, falling to DeMatha.

Gonzaga's top prospects are Northwestern defensive line commit Tyler Frederick, Navy commit linebacker Jago Woodards and 2029 EDGE DJ Dockery. On offense, tackle Zachary Guyse is its top prospect.

Gonzaga took down Calvert Hall, 35-3, on the road in its season opener.

Colonial Forge

Colonial Forge finished last season with a 10-2 record under head coach Earl Moore, losing by one in the Commonwealth District championship to Woodbridge.

The Eagles will be led by cornerbacks Jeremiah Schneider and Michael Adon on defense. Offensively, receiver/running back Darion Majeed will be a key weapon with protection from offensive lineman Kenyon White.

The Eagles opened the season with a 38-14 victory over Hartwood.

St. John's College

St. John's College is D.C.'s second-best program and will face four of the seven teams ahead of it in our rankings this season. Head coach Terrence Byrd's squad finished 6-5 last season with its campaign ending in a 42-0 loss to DeMatha.

The Cadets have a standout running back in Indiana commit Da'Jon Talley-Rhodes this season, alongside fellow back Japhya Rouson. Quarterback Kobe Towns will get to throw to 2028 receiver prospect Stefan Rogers and will be protected by 2028 offensive lineman William Crawford.

St. John's defense will be led by cornerback Tyler Butler-Simpson and Wake Forest commit defensive lineman Josiah Ampofo.

Riverbend

Riverbend fell to Stone Bridge in the regional final after starting its season 11-0 and winning the Commonwealth District title. Head coach Ed Webb and the Bears will look to win the regional in 2026.

Quarterback Derrick Lackey Jr. will look for key protection from offensive tackle James Sharon this season.

Riverbend dominated Chancellor, 49-0, to open its season on Friday.

Quince Orchard

Quince Orchard finished 14-0 last season and won its second consecutive Maryland 4A State Championship.

Head coach John Kelley looks for similar success in 2026 with Pitt defensive line commit Jaheim Bond and Indiana safety commit Rico Jackson as key defensive contributors.

Quince Orchard opens its season against Paint Branch on Sept. 4.

The remaining Top 25 teams

The remaining 15 schools have high aspirations for the 2026 season and will look to gain prominence throughout the season.