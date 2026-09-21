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Loudon High School's Matt Reidenbaugh named Week 1 High School Tackle Coach of the Week

Sep 21, 2026 at 11:24 AM
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Commanders.com Staff
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Q: How long have you been coaching football?

A: 14 seasons

Q: What motivated you to want to become a coach?

A: I wanted to help young men by teaching life lessons through football.

Q: Who has had the biggest influence on you as a coach?

A: I have been fortunate to work with a lot of good coaches. Jason Dawson was the head coach I worked for prior to becoming a head coach. He taught me so much about running a successful program. Coach Dawson was great at building relationships with his players and coaches. I think we can learn a lot from other coaches and I was fortunate to work with a lot of really good assistant coaches on that staff as well.

Q: Beyond the Xs and Os and win-loss record, what impact do you hope to have in your community?

A: I want our program to bring people in our community together. Our players are leaders in our community and worked hard at having an impact outside of football. The past 4 years we have participated in the Readers Are Leaders program, which allows our players to work with elementary students on reading skills and serve as mentors in the classroom.

Q: What is one lesson you hope your players carry with them beyond football?

A: I hope our players pursue excellence in everything they do. Never settle for anything less than your absolute best on or off the football field.

Q: What does it mean to you to receive this recognition from the Commanders?

A: It means a lot to receive this recognition. We work really hard as coaches for our players and awards like this serve as a great reminder than our community does notice our effort and recognizes the importance of high school football.

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