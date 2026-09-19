Quince Orchard rallies late to beat Stone Bridge, 20-6, behind running back who tore his ACL in the same matchup last season

A three-yard roll-out touchdown pass by Quince Orchard quarterback Carter Dailey to tight end Jonah Miller broke a deadlock at six that was in place for the majority of the game.

But Dailey struggled through the first half. He squandered opportunities with three turnovers. First a fumble on a muffed snap, then two interceptions.

"He definitely made some plays for us. I mean, the first half is what it is," Kelley said. "I thought in the second half, he made some big throws, made some big throws in the first half. There's some balls we actually dropped in the first half that he threw really good balls."

Dailey finished the game throwing 9-for-24 for 90 yards, a touchdown and those two interceptions.

Coming into the game, Quince Orchard had yet to allow its opponent to score. Stone Bridge changed that early on.

After Quince Orchard struck first with a six-yard touchdown run by Pitt commit Jaheim Bond, the Bulldogs answered right back to end the scoreless streak.

It was a strike.

Stone Bridge quarterback Amir Anglin found junior Keith Nolen for a 79-yard touchdown reception and from there, the Bulldogs had momentum.