Quince Orchard rallies late to beat Stone Bridge, 20-6, behind running back who tore his ACL in the same matchup last season

ASHBURN, Va. — Quince Orchard (3-0) senior running back Jaiden Hebron tore his ACL in its game against Stone Bridge (3-1) last season.
Hebron had a game to remember Friday night as he faced the Bulldogs once again. He ran for over 100 yards and put the game out of reach with a seven-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
The Cougars rallied for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to spoil Stone Bridge's homecoming, 20-6, at F.H. Furr Field.
"In this game last year, he got injured, tore his ACL," Quince Orchard head coach John Kelley said about Hebron. "So, he was obviously hyped up to be able to play in this game again and I think he probably had close to 100 yards rushing."
Prior to the final touchdown, Hebron exploded for a run that covered more than 40 yards to facilitate Quince Orchard into scoring position.
Hebron's touchdown was the Cougars' second touchdown in as many drives.
"Go downhill and pull-action pass, try to move the ball down the field," Kelley said. "We thought we could do that and that's kind of what we did."
A three-yard roll-out touchdown pass by Quince Orchard quarterback Carter Dailey to tight end Jonah Miller broke a deadlock at six that was in place for the majority of the game.
But Dailey struggled through the first half. He squandered opportunities with three turnovers. First a fumble on a muffed snap, then two interceptions.
"He definitely made some plays for us. I mean, the first half is what it is," Kelley said. "I thought in the second half, he made some big throws, made some big throws in the first half. There's some balls we actually dropped in the first half that he threw really good balls."
Dailey finished the game throwing 9-for-24 for 90 yards, a touchdown and those two interceptions.
Coming into the game, Quince Orchard had yet to allow its opponent to score. Stone Bridge changed that early on.
After Quince Orchard struck first with a six-yard touchdown run by Pitt commit Jaheim Bond, the Bulldogs answered right back to end the scoreless streak.
It was a strike.
Stone Bridge quarterback Amir Anglin found junior Keith Nolen for a 79-yard touchdown reception and from there, the Bulldogs had momentum.
Nolen also had an interception for himself as well, picking off Dailey at the end of the first half in the red zone -- sophomore Brayden Davis had Stone Bridge's other interception.
The Bulldogs' defense was strong throughout the first half and through the third quarter. Although the Cougars struck first, they were set at the 9-yard line after a kick return and a penalty.
But between the scoring flurries, neither team found much momentum.
Both defenses forced punts and it seemed as though Stone Bridge couldn't move the football outside of its only touchdown.
Stone Bridge had momentum after its touchdown, but that slowly waned throughout the night.
The homecoming crowd was confident in its team, but the fourth-quarter rally gave the Cougars a signature win in a tough environment.
"It's just fun for high school football in environments like this because not everybody gets to play in environments like high school football," Kelley said. "Stone Bridge is historically one of the best programs in the DMV."
With the win, Quince Orchard advanced to 3-0 on the young season. Kelley was proud of his team for doing it in a special environment.
"In my opinion, this is what Friday night high school football is," Kelley said.