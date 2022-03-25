Efe Obada excited to dive back into Ron Rivera's culture

Obada was signed by Rivera and the Panthers the following year through the NFL's International Pathway Program. Per league rules, he was ineligible to be promoted to the 53-man roster for the season, and during that time he learned that the culture Rivera had established was unlike any he had been part of with other teams.

"It was that of learning, it was that of patience, that of growth, that of wanting to be better," Obada said. "Just how the coaches and Ron Rivera in particular carries himself as a man, it's something I've been around in terms of role models in men."

The players in Washington who have been around since Rivera became the Commanders' head coach in 2020 are familiar with the culture he brings with him. In addition to what Obada described, hard work and discipline are pillars that hold up his philosophy.

"The impact that he's had on my life, the opportunity that he gave me, the atmosphere and the ecosystem that he creates, it's just amazing," Obada said. "Being around the league and playing for different head coaches, I've never experienced nothing like it."

There's a high standard that comes with being part of a Rivera team, and Obada feels that has helped him develop and succeed with other teams. He showed that last year with the Bills, when he finished the 2021 season with 3.5 sacks and 12 tackles.