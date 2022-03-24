J.D. McKissic has 'unfinished business' in Washington

That potential is part of what enticed McKissic to come back. Most of the core pieces that helped Washington kick off that win streak are still with the team. The Commanders lost Brandon Scherff, but they gained another starter in Andrew Norwell. They also traded for Carson Wentz, who he's excited to work with.

McKissic knows he turned down a chance to join a Super Bowl contender in the AFC. The Bills, which boasts one of the best offenses in the league, was one wild overtime away from being in the AFC Championship game.

And yet, McKissic wanted to stay in Washington.

"Buffalo is a great organization," McKissic said. "They're doing some great things, but I feel like we can do great things here as well … I made my decision off of where I wanted to be."

Now that McKissic has made his choice, his focus should now shift to getting himself ready for the 2022 season to help prove that Washington can be what he envisions. He was placed on Injured Reserve last year with a neck injury, which he admitted was a scary situation.

Recovery has gone well, though, and he expects himself to be ready to go once workouts begin.