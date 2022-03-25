Media Roundup | Top quotes from Washington's week of signings

"I don't know if you know my background, but I knew nothing about football. The culture, the environment they created, it was that of learning, that of patience, that of growth, that of wanting to be better. Not just on the field, but how the coaches and Ron Rivera in particular carries himself as a man is something that I've never been around in terms of role models and men carrying themselves in that way. It just rubs off on you, and you want to be like that."