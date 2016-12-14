Faces Of The Redskins: Week 14

An up-close-and-personal look at the Washington Redskins players from the team's 2016 Week 14 regular season matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
1 / 38
2 / 38
3 / 38
4 / 38
5 / 38
6 / 38
7 / 38
8 / 38
9 / 38
10 / 38
11 / 38
12 / 38
13 / 38
14 / 38
15 / 38
16 / 38
17 / 38
18 / 38
19 / 38
20 / 38
21 / 38
22 / 38
23 / 38
24 / 38
25 / 38
26 / 38
27 / 38
28 / 38
29 / 38
30 / 38
31 / 38
32 / 38
33 / 38
34 / 38
35 / 38
36 / 38
37 / 38
38 / 38
This Ad will close in 3
An up-close-and-personal look at the Washington Redskins players and coaches from the team's 2016 Week 14 regular season game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.