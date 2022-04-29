Full list of the Commanders' 2022 draft picks

After months of speculation, the 2022 NFL Draft is finally here.

Washington has six selections, starting with the 11th overall pick. It also has picks in the second, fourth, sixth and two picks in the seventh

This is the third draft under head coach Ron Rivera, who will be working closely with the revamped front office of general manager Martin Mayhew and executive vice president of football/player personnel Marty Hurney to ensure Washington makes the most of the three-day event.

Below is a list of every Washington pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. You can also stay up to date on all Washington's draft news at https://www.commanders.com/draft/2022/

Round 1 (Pick 16)

WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

With the 16th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders added another weapon to the offense by taking Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

As evidenced by his Pro Football Focus grade which climbed from a 60.2 to an 87.5 by the time he graduated, Dotson (5-foot-11, 178 pounds) steadily improved and impressed during his time in State College. He showed glimpses of his talent as a true freshman, playing in eight games and starting in four contests in 2018. He built on that momentum his sophomore season, starting in thirteen contests and amassing 27 receptions, 488 yards (18.1 yards per catch) and five touchdowns. He also made an impact as a punt returner that season, averaging 19.5 yards on his two returns. In nine starts as a junior, the wide receiver garnered third-time all conference honors as a receiver for his team-leading 884 yards, eight TDs and 17 yards/catch rate and an honorable mention nod as a punt returner. He broke the internet with an outstanding one-handed catch against Ohio State that season.