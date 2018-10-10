Five Takeaways: Alex Smith's Panthers Week Presser

4. The short week of preparation has many challenges

The Redskins had about two weeks to prepare for the Saints on Monday night, thanks to the early bye week, but have less than half that to prepare for the Panthers this week. That comes with some challenges, starting with the fact that the Redskins missed a typical practice day on Wednesday after the coming home very early Tuesday.

Smith said that the team did get a bit of a start on preparing for the Panthers when they reviewed tape on the Arizona Cardinals to start the season. Because it was the first game of the season, they only had tape of the Cardinals' new head coach Steve Wilks when he was defensive coordinator for the Panthers last year. The defensive schemes, Smith said, haven't changed too drastically from last year.

"We watched a good bit of Carolina film prepping for them, so there was a little bit of a foundation for that," Smith said. "A short week, it's just a challenge all around. A challenge from a recovery standpoint, on a short week, getting back, throw in the travel, getting back here, getting healthy, getting ready to roll for Sunday and then mentally preparing for what you've got to prepare to digest the game plan to know in and out. So, all those little details that we talked about that showed up, you are there and making those."

5. There's a lot that goes into trusting wide receivers

With wide receiver Josh Doctson out for Monday's game, the Redskins leaned on Maurice Harris to carry some of his load. He played pretty well, grabbing three passes for 47 yards, and Smith targeted him multiple times in 1-on-1 coverage.

Still, Harris has missed time early in the season with a concussion and his rapport is not as strong as his peers. What does it take for Smith to have trust in him?