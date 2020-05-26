Five Takeaways From Special Teams Coordinator Nate Kaczor's Videoconference

Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor spoke to the local media Tuesday afternoon and discussed a variety of topics, including the possible roles for Antonio Gibson and the future of kickoffs in the NFL. Here are five takeaways from his videoconference:

1. He thinks virtual meetings will help coaches become better teachers.

Kaczor views himself as a hands-on kind of coach, which he believes is one of his strengths. So, it took some time to adjust to talking with his players on a computer screen instead of in person.

But having this option is better than the alternative, which is no communication at all. And once he got used to it, the method became "very user friendly" and beneficial given the circumstances.

"It's pretty amazing what you can get done," he said.

Teaching dozens of players virtually does force Kaczor to ask some vital questions before presenting information to them. What if the video is dragging badly? Can he go back to PowerPoint? Are the slides descriptive and captivating enough for players?

As a result, Kaczor and the rest of the coaches are constantly challenging themselves to present information in a visually stimulating way, which in turn will help them become better teachers. He said he can already tell a difference, and he thinks it will be difficult for coaches to revert back to their previous teaching styles.