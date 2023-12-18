Five takeaways from Washington's Week 15 loss to the Rams

The Washington Commanders dropped their fifth consecutive game with a 28-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Here are five takeaways from the defeat, presented by Maryland Lottery.

1. Sam Howell was pulled in the fourth quarter.

There is no quarterback controversy in Washington with three games left in the season. That much was made clear by Ron Rivera during his postgame press conference. The intent is for Sam Howell to close out the season as the starter, barring injury, to give him a full season of evaluation.

"Just really trying to take care of him a little bit," Rivera said. "He got into a situation and then the ears pinned back like that. Didn't want to see anything crazy."

Anyone watching Sunday's game could see that Howell was struggling against the Rams' defense. He had solid moments, like his touchdown to Curtis Samuel and four-down pass to Terry McLaurin. He also completed just 11-of-26 passes for 102 yards -- the worst total of his career -- and an ugly interception while throwing across his body to McLaurin.

Give credit where it's due; Jacoby Brissett gave the Commanders' offense, which had just 165 yards up to that point, a spark of life, going 8-of-10 for 124 yards and finding McLaurin for gains of 29 and 49 yards (if it's worth any consolation, McLaurin is now 165 yards away from being the first receiver in franchise history to hit four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons). If anything, Brissett proved that he can still play at a competent level.

But the 2023 season has always been about giving Howell every opportunity to prove that he could be the starting quarterback for years to come, and despite how rough Sunday was for him, there's enough of a resume to show that might be the case, assuming the team fixes its larger issues.