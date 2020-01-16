Five Takeaways: Redskins Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio Addresses The Media

On Wednesday afternoon, Jack Del Rio addressed the local media for the first time since being named the Washington Redskins defensive coordinator. Here are five takeaways from his introductory conference call:

1. Offenses have changed since Del Rio was last in the NFL.

The last time Del Rio was in the NFL, he was the head coach for the Oakland Raiders. He was relieved of that duty at the end of the 2017 season, and he spent the next two years travelling and working as an analyst for ESPN. He always had a vision of getting back into coaching at some point, though, and now he is as the Redskins defensive coordinator.

But the NFL is constantly changing, and Del Rio has noticed offenses are putting an emphasis on spreading the field "not just vertically, but horizontally."

"Offenses in today's NFL and college world, you are seeing college concepts and NFL concepts being mingled," Del Rio said.

Del Rio said there is a greater "need for speed" on defense in order to keep up with skill players. Having defenders like Montez Sweat, who ran a 4.41 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, certainly fulfills that need. With that being said, some things haven't changed, like fundamentals. Del Rio said mastering those will be important moving forward.