Five things to know about Andre Jones Jr.

The Washington Commanders finished up the 2023 NFL Draft by taking Louisiana defensive end Andre Jones Jr. with the No. 233 overall pick in the seventh round. Here are five things to know about Washington's final draft pick.

1. He went from "non-factor" to perennial starter.

Being a head coach can require telling some harsh truths from time to time, and Billy Napier was blunt when describing Jones back in 2021.

"When we first got here, this guy couldn't even get on the field," Napier said. "He was a non-factor in year one … absolute non-factor."

That is a tough, but accurate assessment of the start of Jones' college career. A two-star prospect who earned all-state honors with Varnado High School, Jones only played in 13 games with 13 tackles. While it was clear that Jones had plenty of athletic tools, learning the playbook was a problem for him. After two seasons of barely getting on the field, it was clear to him that changes needed to be made.

"When I came back at the beginning of 2019, every day I was getting that playbook down," Jones said. "Even when we didn't have meetings, I was watching film getting it down pat. Basically, I held myself accountable."

The change was a rapid one for Jones. He started nine games in 2019 and then became a full-time spot in the lineup the following season. He finished with top 10 numbers on the team in tackles, during that time, and with some help from his coaches, he was able to develop his game to the point where he was one of the Ragin' Cajuns' best defenders.

By the time his career was over, Napier's opinion of Jones had gone through a dramatic change.