News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Five things to know about Chris Rodriguez Jr.

May 05, 2023 at 12:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

WC23_Draft_5_Things_To_Know_Rodriguez_Jr_16x9

The Washington Commanders selected Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. with the 193rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Here are five things to know about the newest member of the backfield.

1. He was a touchdown machine in high school.

Let's make one thing clear about Rodriguez: the kid knows how to get into the end zone.

Rodriguez began his playing career at Ola High School, which is not far from Antonio Gibson’s high school in McDonough, Georgia, and one of the reasons why the Mustangs finished the 2017 and 2018 seasons at the top of their district was because he scored with such ease. As a sophomore, he rushed for 1,401 yards and 15 touchdowns.

That's a solid season, but Rodriguez took his production to another level during his junior and senior campaigns. During that time, he scored a combined 51 touchdowns while rushing for 3,329 yards, earning him all-state honors and helping the Mustangs finish with back-to-back winning records.

It's unclear at this point what Rodriguez's role will be with the Commanders, but if the offense needs someone to put six points on the board, he should be up to the task.

2. Pro Football Focus believes he was the best running back in the SEC.

Like all websites that specialize in analytics, Pro Football Football's metrics are not perfect. However, PFF's numbers do point to Rodriguez being one of the best running backs in college football last year.

By the time the 2022 season was over, Rodriguez was tied for the seventh best offensive grade among running backs (90.8) and the second grade among backs in the SEC.

Technically, Rodriguez took a step back in production last year with 904 yards and six touchdowns, although that was due to him playing in five fewer games compared to his 2021 season. He still managed to put up strong PFF numbers when he was on the field with his running grade (90.7) and fumble grade (90.6) being the second best of his college career in those categories.

Rodriguez might be a sixth-round pick, but it looks like the Commanders are going to get plenty of value out of him.

Related Links

3. He left a decorated career at Kentucky.

Rodriguez spent five seasons with the Wildcats, and by the time his career had wrapped up, there were few Kentucky running backs who were as impressive as him.

Rodriguez wasn't a full-time starter until his junior year, but he still managed to be a model of consistency with 3,644 yards, averaging 6.2 yards per carry. That career rushing total was good enough for fifth among active rushers in the FBS, but it was also the third-most in program history.

Remember when we talked about how good Rodriguez was at scoring touchdowns? Well, that skill set carried over to the college level. He had 32 rushing touchdowns and 35 total scores, which ranks second and fourth on team's all-time list, respectively.

And when it came to recording 100-yard games, there is no Kentucky player better than Rodriguez. He had 20 in his career with the Wildcats, which broke a school record.

4. Eric Bieniemy likes him a lot.

Rodriguez already has an advocate at the Commanders' facility, and that person happens to be the team's new offensive coordinator.

"This is a guy that Eric was very high on," Rivera said. "He's a guy that Eric thinks will most certainly have a role for us on the offensive side."

Rodriguez is bringing a new offense to Washington with him, so he naturally wants players who will fit that scheme. They feel good about what they have in Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr., but they did need a third player in the rotation.

Clearly, Washington believes Rodriguez can offer a change of pace behind their top two backs.

"Adding a physical player in Christopher is a guy that, talking to Eric and what Eric wants to do and how he wants to use him, in Eric's mind, this is a guy that will fit what he wants," Rivera said. "And so we're pretty excited about being able to pick him. We had a higher grade on him too as well. So we thought we got a lot of value here."

Rivera also said that Bieniemy was "emphatic" about taking Rodriguez with their sixth-round pick because of his potential to be a third-down back. So, if Rodriguez ends up being a hit, you can thank Bieniemy for making it clear that he needs to be part of the backfield.

PHOTOS | The best of Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Check out the top photos from Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez's college career. (Photos via The Associated Press)

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, right, hands the ball off to Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
1 / 39

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, right, hands the ball off to Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs the ball up the field during a NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
2 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs the ball up the field during a NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) breaks free from a tackle by Mississippi State safety Jackie Matthews (8) during an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
3 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) breaks free from a tackle by Mississippi State safety Jackie Matthews (8) during an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) rushes for yardage in front of Iowa linebacker Jestin Jacobs (5) during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
4 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) rushes for yardage in front of Iowa linebacker Jestin Jacobs (5) during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) gets tackled during an NCAA college football game against Florida in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
5 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) gets tackled during an NCAA college football game against Florida in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) is tackled into the end zone for a touchdown by Mississippi State defensive end Jordan Davis during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
6 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) is tackled into the end zone for a touchdown by Mississippi State defensive end Jordan Davis during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs towards the end zone during an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
7 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs towards the end zone during an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
American running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. of Kentucky (24) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
8 / 39

American running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. of Kentucky (24) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs the ball up the field during a NCAA college football game against Chattanooga in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
9 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs the ball up the field during a NCAA college football game against Chattanooga in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
10 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., right, is brought down by Vanderbilt safety Maxwell Worship (21) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
11 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., right, is brought down by Vanderbilt safety Maxwell Worship (21) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., left, starts to celebrate after scoring a touchdown against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
12 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., left, starts to celebrate after scoring a touchdown against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs through the defense during an NCAA college football game against Tennessee in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
13 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs through the defense during an NCAA college football game against Tennessee in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs into position during an NCAA college football game against LSU in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
14 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs into position during an NCAA college football game against LSU in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs through the defense during an NCAA college football game against Tennessee in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
15 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs through the defense during an NCAA college football game against Tennessee in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) salutes to the Missouri bench during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
16 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) salutes to the Missouri bench during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) is tackled by Georgia linebacker Monty Rice (32), linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Oct. 31, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
17 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) is tackled by Georgia linebacker Monty Rice (32), linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Oct. 31, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., left, rushes for a 6-yard touchdown in front of Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
18 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., left, rushes for a 6-yard touchdown in front of Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs upfield against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
19 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs upfield against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) celebrates a Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
20 / 39

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) celebrates a Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FILE - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs the ball against New Mexico State during an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, that leading rusher Chris Rodriguez Jr. will return from an unspecified absence on Oct. 1 for the No. 9 Wildcatsâ€™ Southeastern Conference matchup at No. 20 Mississippi. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb, File)
21 / 39

FILE - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs the ball against New Mexico State during an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, that leading rusher Chris Rodriguez Jr. will return from an unspecified absence on Oct. 1 for the No. 9 Wildcatsâ€™ Southeastern Conference matchup at No. 20 Mississippi. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb, File)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Mississippi State safety Collin Duncan (19) and safety Jackie Matthews (8) bring down Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. during an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
22 / 39

Mississippi State safety Collin Duncan (19) and safety Jackie Matthews (8) bring down Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. during an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
23 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) fights through a tackle attempt during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
24 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) fights through a tackle attempt during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Special Assistant to the Head Coach Eddie Gran congratulates Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) after a touchdown is confirmed against Mississippi State during an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
25 / 39

Special Assistant to the Head Coach Eddie Gran congratulates Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) after a touchdown is confirmed against Mississippi State during an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) scores a touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against New Mexico State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
26 / 39

Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) scores a touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against New Mexico State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) fumbles the ball near the end zone during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
27 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) fumbles the ball near the end zone during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) argues with Chattanooga defensive lineman Christian Smith (98) and defensive back CaMiron Smith (5) during their NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
28 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) argues with Chattanooga defensive lineman Christian Smith (98) and defensive back CaMiron Smith (5) during their NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) scores a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
29 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) scores a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. carries the ball as South Carolina's Shilo Sanders defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
30 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. carries the ball as South Carolina's Shilo Sanders defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
31 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) is tackled by Georgia linebacker Monty Rice (32) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Oct. 31, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
32 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) is tackled by Georgia linebacker Monty Rice (32) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Oct. 31, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
33 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. celebrates scoring a touchdown against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
34 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. celebrates scoring a touchdown against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
American running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. of Kentucky (24) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
35 / 39

American running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. of Kentucky (24) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs for a touchdown during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
36 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs for a touchdown during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) is tackled by several Georgia defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Oct. 31, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
37 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) is tackled by several Georgia defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Oct. 31, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) gets tackled during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
38 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) gets tackled during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) gets tackled during an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
39 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) gets tackled during an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

5. He's ready to make an impact.

Maybe Rodriguez will end up being a third-down back for the Commanders during his rookie season. Perhaps he'll end up being mostly on special teams or some combination of the two.

Either way, Rodriguez wants to do his part.

"I just wanna show them that I'm willing to do anything," Rodriguez said. "Not only am I willing to be a running back, I'm willing to be a great teammate, willing to be on special teams, any special teams at that, and I'm gonna give him my best 24/7."

Rodriguez also promised that "there's not gonna be a day that I take a day off." That's good; as a sixth-round pick, Rodriguez will need to work every day to earn a role, regardless of what that ends up being in 2023.

And considering how seriously Rodriguez takes this opportunity, it's likely that he will keep his word.

"This is something I've been dreaming for my whole life and it's coming true, so it's time to get to it."

Related Content

news

Commanders release C Chase Roullier

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Friday.

news

Wake Up Washington | 'I'm glad they gave me the chance'

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, May 5, 2023.

news

Andre Jones Jr. doesn't plan on taking his opportunity for granted

As a seventh-round pick, nothing is guaranteed for Jones. He will likely need to climb from the bottom of the depth chart to earn a roster spot, let alone a larger role on the team. He's more than willing to put in the work.

news

Five things to know about KJ Henry

The Washington Commanders selected Clemson pass-rusher KJ Henry with the No. 137 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Here are five things to know about one of the newest additions to the defensive front.

news

Chris Rodriguez Jr. excited to join Antonio Gibson in Commanders backfield

Rodriguez admired Gibson during their high school days in McDonough, Georgia. Now, he gets to be teammates with his role model.

news

Five things to know about Braeden Daniels

The Washington Commanders selected Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels with the No. 188 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. Here are five things to know about one of the newest members of the offensive front.

news

Wake Up Washington | Getting to know our new draft class

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

news

Here's a look at all 12 of the Commanders' UDFAs

The Washington Commanders added seven new players to their roster through the 2023 NFL Draft, but they won't be the only players going through practice at rookie minicamp next week.

news

Five things to know about Ricky Stromberg

The Washington Commanders selected center Ricky Stromberg with the No. 97 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Here are five things to know about one of the team's newest offensive linemen.

news

Breaking down all of Emmanuel Forbes' pick-sixes

Here's one thing we know about Emmanuel Forbes: he knows how to get in the end zone. So, let's take a look back at all six of Forbes' touchdowns.

news

Commanders release jersey numbers for 2023 draft class

The Washington Commanders released jersey numbers for the 2023 draft class on Wednesday. Here's what each of the eight selections will be wearing.

Advertising