Five things to know about Chris Rodriguez Jr.

4. Eric Bieniemy likes him a lot.

Rodriguez already has an advocate at the Commanders' facility, and that person happens to be the team's new offensive coordinator.

"This is a guy that Eric was very high on," Rivera said. "He's a guy that Eric thinks will most certainly have a role for us on the offensive side."

Rodriguez is bringing a new offense to Washington with him, so he naturally wants players who will fit that scheme. They feel good about what they have in Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr., but they did need a third player in the rotation.

Clearly, Washington believes Rodriguez can offer a change of pace behind their top two backs.

"Adding a physical player in Christopher is a guy that, talking to Eric and what Eric wants to do and how he wants to use him, in Eric's mind, this is a guy that will fit what he wants," Rivera said. "And so we're pretty excited about being able to pick him. We had a higher grade on him too as well. So we thought we got a lot of value here."