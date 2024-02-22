Five things to know about DL coach Darryl Tapp

5. He thinks "there's a lot of talent" on Washington's defensive line.

Tapp has had a busy schedule for the past week. He's had to move to the DMV and get familiar with his fellow coaches, all of whom were hired around the same time. He hasn't had much time to dive into the roster yet, but he's seen enough to be impressed with the defensive linemen.

"There's a lot of talent here, and that's exciting," Tapp said.

Although Washington's defensive line went through a drastic transition in 2023 with the trading of Chase Young and Montez Sweat, which had a clear effect on the team's ability to accumulate sacks, the team still has quality defensive linemen with Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne still on the roster. Both players had a down year from a statistical standpoint based on how they had improved in previous seasons, but both players are still considered two of the best interior defenders playing today.

Tapp will be responsible for getting the defensive line back on track and guiding younger players like KJ Henry and Andre Jones Jr. He has a simple message for his new players: he's here to help them reach whatever goals they have for themselves.