Five things to know about LBs coach Ken Norton Jr.

The Washington Commanders have finalized their coaching staff for the 2024 season, and Commanders.com is going to spend the next few weeks providing an inside look at their backgrounds and what they can add to the team.

Next up is linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr.

1. He had a decorated career at UCLA.

Norton grew up in Los Angeles playing at Westchester High School, where he made a name for himself as a running back and averaged 8.8 yards per carry during his senior year. That earned him a scholarship to UCLA, where he decided to switch to linebacker. That choice worked out for him, because he ended up being one of the best players at his position in program history.

In the four seasons that he played for the Bruins, Norton had a wealth of success while also helping the team to one of its best stretches. The team had a 36-10-2 record with Norton as one of its starting linebackers and won four straight bowl games, the last of which was the Aloha Bowl against Florida in 1987.

Norton was a stalwart for the Bruins' defense, leading the team in tackles in 1986 (106) and 1987 (125). He was a finalist for the Butkus Award, given to nation's top linebacker each season, in 1987 finished sixth in program history with 339 tackles.