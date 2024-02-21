Kliff Kingsbury's roadmap for developing young quarterbacks

When asked about his thoughts on ideal characteristics for a quarterback, Kingsbury jokingly said, "The Chiefs quarterback," but there was some truth to his answer. Obviously, having the best quarterback of his generation would solve problems for several teams, but he does share traits with several other players around the league.

"You watch those guys, [San Francisco QB] Brock [Purdy] and him [Mahomes] at the end [of the Super Bowl], like when the money's on the table, you got to be able to make some plays, with your feet move around enough to escape a bad play," Kingsbury said. "And it doesn't mean you got to run like [Baltimore Ravens QB] Lamar or [Arizona Cardinals QB] Kyler Murray, but you better be able to move a little bit and buy yourself some time because the D Line, the rushes the defense these days are so good."

Mahomes has made a habit of creating magic on the field, often to the frustration of his opponents, but that's not what Kingsbury would say is his best quality. Mahomes' "superpower," Kingsbury said, is who he is as a person. He knows how to treat people and his teammates to get the most out of them.

Mahomes is also an incredibly hard worker, which is a trait that any aspiring quarterback needs to have if they hope to make it in the NFL.