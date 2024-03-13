Three position groups Washington could still address in free agency 

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.
The new league year has officially begun, but the Washington Commanders have (reportedly) already been busier than any other NFL team.
In the 48 hours that the league designated as the "legal tampering period," when teams can openly negotiate with players still under contract, the Commanders reportedly agreed to terms or signed 13 players, making them the most active team as they begin to recalibrate the roster to align with Dan Quinn and Adam Peters' vision. They've touched on several needs, from tight end (they officially signed Zach Ertz on Tuesday) to quarterback, center and defensive end.
However, there are some positions they haven't addressed...yet. Though most of the action has come and gone since Monday, free agency is a long process with several solid players still out there. So, let's dive into some of the spots Washington could still add talent to over the coming days.
Left tackle
The Commanders have been actively trying to revamp their offensive front, reportedly agreeing to terms with center Tyler Biadasz and guard Nick Allegretti. But with the departure of Charles Leno Jr., the Commanders are left with a hole at one of the most important positions on the roster.
That could be by design; after all, this year's draft is heavy in talent at offensive tackle, and there should still be a plug-and-play prospect in the second round when the Commanders pick at Nos. 36 or 40. All the top left tackle free agents are at least 30 years old, but if Washington does take a quarterback at No. 2, it might be worth grabbing an experienced veteran to protect him.
Of the options available, former Cowboy Tyron Smith is likely the best. An eight-time Pro Bowler, Smith has spent his entire 13-year career in Dallas and been a leader of one of the better offensive lines in the NFL. His injury history is a slight concern, though, as he hasn't played a full season since 2015. Assuming he's healthy, Smith remains a top tier player. Health has also been an issue for former Packers tackle David Bakhtiari, who still has a solid reputation despite only playing in 13 games since 2021.
Regardless of whether the Commanders go for an experienced starter or a draft pick, they could still use depth at the position. Cornelius Lucas, who's spent the last four seasons with Washington, has started in 31 of 62 games and performed well when called upon. If Washington wants to find a serviceable backup, it's at least worth some consideration.
Wide receiver
Wide receiver hasn't been a need for Washington for the past three seasons, and one could argue that it still isn't a dire one, despite Curtis Samuel hitting the open market. Like offensive line, this year's draft has a deep receiver class, but it still wouldn't hurt to bring in a veteran for the right price.
Luckily, Washington would have options if they did decide to look for a wideout on the market. Players like Odell Beckham Jr., Marquise Goodwin, Sterling Shepard and Randall Cobb are all among a packed group of players looking for a new team. Two players that Peters knows well are Ray-Ray McCloud and Chris Conley, both of whom played for San Francisco in 2023. Although McCloud hasn't put up dynamic numbers in his career, he does add some wrinkles to an offense, as he showed Washington in 2022 with a 71-yard rushing touchdown, and has promise as a solid return specialist.
We can also discuss former 2017 first-round pick Mike Williams since he's the latest receiver set to join the throng of players looking for work. Williams was hurt for most of the 2023 season, appearing in just three games, and he only has two 1,000-yard performances since he was drafted by the Chargers. He still put up decent numbers when healthy. Plus, at 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds, he adds size to the position, which Washington doesn't have in large supply.
It's probably not a big priority for Washington with Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson leading the position. At the same time, finding a depth piece for the right price would strengthen the position even further.
Cornerback
The Commanders have a young core of cornerbacks in Emmanuel Forbes and Benjamin St-Juste that can develop with the right tutelage. Kendall Fuller leaving the team also leaves them lacking in experienced players with starting snaps.
The Commanders could still sign Fuller if they wanted to retain his services, but even if they decide to go in another direction, there are starters out there who could fit their system. Stephon Gilmore, who played for Quinn in Dallas, was as difficult of a task for his opponents as ever in 2023, allowing the fifth lowest completion rate of his career and getting 13 pass breakups -- his most since 2019. He also continued his streak of getting at least one interception for the 12th consecutive season.
There's also Tre'Davious White, who was a cap casualty as the Bills continue to clear space on their roster ahead of the new league year. While injuries have derailed his last two seasons, his first four seasons were full of individual success, deflecting 54 passes and 15 interceptions. He led the league with six picks in 2019, which earned him First Team All-Pro consideration.
Washington gave up the most passing yards in the league last season, so even if they do sign a veteran, don't be surprised if the Commanders continue to find depth in the draft as well.