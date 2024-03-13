Three position groups Washington could still address in free agency 

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

The new league year has officially begun, but the Washington Commanders have (reportedly) already been busier than any other NFL team.

In the 48 hours that the league designated as the "legal tampering period," when teams can openly negotiate with players still under contract, the Commanders reportedly agreed to terms or signed 13 players, making them the most active team as they begin to recalibrate the roster to align with Dan Quinn and Adam Peters' vision. They've touched on several needs, from tight end (they officially signed Zach Ertz on Tuesday) to quarterback, center and defensive end.

However, there are some positions they haven't addressed...yet. Though most of the action has come and gone since Monday, free agency is a long process with several solid players still out there. So, let's dive into some of the spots Washington could still add talent to over the coming days.

Left tackle

The Commanders have been actively trying to revamp their offensive front, reportedly agreeing to terms with center Tyler Biadasz and guard Nick Allegretti. But with the departure of Charles Leno Jr., the Commanders are left with a hole at one of the most important positions on the roster.

That could be by design; after all, this year's draft is heavy in talent at offensive tackle, and there should still be a plug-and-play prospect in the second round when the Commanders pick at Nos. 36 or 40. All the top left tackle free agents are at least 30 years old, but if Washington does take a quarterback at No. 2, it might be worth grabbing an experienced veteran to protect him.

Of the options available, former Cowboy Tyron Smith is likely the best. An eight-time Pro Bowler, Smith has spent his entire 13-year career in Dallas and been a leader of one of the better offensive lines in the NFL. His injury history is a slight concern, though, as he hasn't played a full season since 2015. Assuming he's healthy, Smith remains a top tier player. Health has also been an issue for former Packers tackle David Bakhtiari, who still has a solid reputation despite only playing in 13 games since 2021.