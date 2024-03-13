 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Three position groups Washington could still address in free agency 

Mar 13, 2024 at 04:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Dallas Cowboys defensive back Stephon Gilmore (21) during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys defensive back Stephon Gilmore (21) during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

The new league year has officially begun, but the Washington Commanders have (reportedly) already been busier than any other NFL team.

In the 48 hours that the league designated as the "legal tampering period," when teams can openly negotiate with players still under contract, the Commanders reportedly agreed to terms or signed 13 players, making them the most active team as they begin to recalibrate the roster to align with Dan Quinn and Adam Peters' vision. They've touched on several needs, from tight end (they officially signed Zach Ertz on Tuesday) to quarterback, center and defensive end.

However, there are some positions they haven't addressed...yet. Though most of the action has come and gone since Monday, free agency is a long process with several solid players still out there. So, let's dive into some of the spots Washington could still add talent to over the coming days.

Left tackle

The Commanders have been actively trying to revamp their offensive front, reportedly agreeing to terms with center Tyler Biadasz and guard Nick Allegretti. But with the departure of Charles Leno Jr., the Commanders are left with a hole at one of the most important positions on the roster.

That could be by design; after all, this year's draft is heavy in talent at offensive tackle, and there should still be a plug-and-play prospect in the second round when the Commanders pick at Nos. 36 or 40. All the top left tackle free agents are at least 30 years old, but if Washington does take a quarterback at No. 2, it might be worth grabbing an experienced veteran to protect him.

Of the options available, former Cowboy Tyron Smith is likely the best. An eight-time Pro Bowler, Smith has spent his entire 13-year career in Dallas and been a leader of one of the better offensive lines in the NFL. His injury history is a slight concern, though, as he hasn't played a full season since 2015. Assuming he's healthy, Smith remains a top tier player. Health has also been an issue for former Packers tackle David Bakhtiari, who still has a solid reputation despite only playing in 13 games since 2021.

Regardless of whether the Commanders go for an experienced starter or a draft pick, they could still use depth at the position. Cornelius Lucas, who's spent the last four seasons with Washington, has started in 31 of 62 games and performed well when called upon. If Washington wants to find a serviceable backup, it's at least worth some consideration.

PHOTOS | Zach Ertz arrives in the DMV

Take a look at Zach Ertz's first day as a Commander after signing with the Burgundy & Gold.

FA Ertz Gallery50191
1 / 10
FA Ertz Gallery50185
2 / 10
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
FA Ertz Gallery50186
3 / 10
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
FA Ertz Gallery50187
4 / 10
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
FA Ertz Gallery50188
5 / 10
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
FA Ertz Gallery50182
6 / 10
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
FA Ertz Gallery50184
7 / 10
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
FA Ertz Gallery50190
8 / 10
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03122024 FA Ertz EF00021
9 / 10
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
FA Ertz Gallery50189
10 / 10
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Wide receiver

Wide receiver hasn't been a need for Washington for the past three seasons, and one could argue that it still isn't a dire one, despite Curtis Samuel hitting the open market. Like offensive line, this year's draft has a deep receiver class, but it still wouldn't hurt to bring in a veteran for the right price.

Luckily, Washington would have options if they did decide to look for a wideout on the market. Players like Odell Beckham Jr., Marquise Goodwin, Sterling Shepard and Randall Cobb are all among a packed group of players looking for a new team. Two players that Peters knows well are Ray-Ray McCloud and Chris Conley, both of whom played for San Francisco in 2023. Although McCloud hasn't put up dynamic numbers in his career, he does add some wrinkles to an offense, as he showed Washington in 2022 with a 71-yard rushing touchdown, and has promise as a solid return specialist.

We can also discuss former 2017 first-round pick Mike Williams since he's the latest receiver set to join the throng of players looking for work. Williams was hurt for most of the 2023 season, appearing in just three games, and he only has two 1,000-yard performances since he was drafted by the Chargers. He still put up decent numbers when healthy. Plus, at 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds, he adds size to the position, which Washington doesn't have in large supply.

It's probably not a big priority for Washington with Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson leading the position. At the same time, finding a depth piece for the right price would strengthen the position even further.

Related Links

Cornerback

The Commanders have a young core of cornerbacks in Emmanuel Forbes and Benjamin St-Juste that can develop with the right tutelage. Kendall Fuller leaving the team also leaves them lacking in experienced players with starting snaps.

The Commanders could still sign Fuller if they wanted to retain his services, but even if they decide to go in another direction, there are starters out there who could fit their system. Stephon Gilmore, who played for Quinn in Dallas, was as difficult of a task for his opponents as ever in 2023, allowing the fifth lowest completion rate of his career and getting 13 pass breakups -- his most since 2019. He also continued his streak of getting at least one interception for the 12th consecutive season.

There's also Tre'Davious White, who was a cap casualty as the Bills continue to clear space on their roster ahead of the new league year. While injuries have derailed his last two seasons, his first four seasons were full of individual success, deflecting 54 passes and 15 interceptions. He led the league with six picks in 2019, which earned him First Team All-Pro consideration.

Washington gave up the most passing yards in the league last season, so even if they do sign a veteran, don't be surprised if the Commanders continue to find depth in the draft as well.

Related Content

news

Keeping track of the 2024 Pro Day schedule

We're about six weeks away from the NFL Draft starting in Detroit on April 25, and while the scouting combine has come and gone, prospects aren't done trying to convince teams to draft them.
news

Commanders 2024 Mock Draft Madness 4.0

In anticipation of the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held April 25 - 27 in Detroit, Michigan, here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 2 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.
news

Wake Up Washington | New league year, new vision

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.
news

Zach Ertz calls Kliff Kingsbury 'one of the best offensive minds that I've been around'

Ertz didn't spend much time with Kingsbury when he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals, but the 21 games he played in Kingsbury's system left a lasting impression on him. It's not necessarily about the concepts -- most NFL offenses are drastically different from one another -- but the way he incorporates his players appealed to Ertz in a way that he had not experienced before.
news

Five things to know about Zach Ertz

The Washington Commanders have begun retooling their roster, and they started things off by signing veteran tight end Zach Ertz. Here are five things to know about one of the newest members of the team, presented by Paycor.
news

Commanders sign Zach Ertz

Ertz (6-5, 250) is a 12-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the Philadelphia Eagles as a second-round draft pick (35th overall) in 2013. In his career, Ertz has appeared in 151 games with 113 starts with 709 receptions for 7,434 yards and 46 touchdowns. He is a three-time Pro Bowler and won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017.
news

Full list of Commanders pending free agents

We're days aways from the new league year beginning in the NFL, and there's going to be plenty of action between now and March 13. Here's a list of all the team's players who are set to hit the open market in two days.
news

Wake Up Washington | Get ready for 'legal tampering'

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, March 11, 2024.
news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who ESPN's Jordan Reid thinks Washington should take in his 2-round mock draft

In anticipation for that selection, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert each week to delve into how that player, or players, would fit with Washington. This week, we're looking at a mock draft from ESPN's Jordan Reid, who had the Commanders addressing multiple needs with their first- and second-round picks. 
news

Free agency preview | Cornerback

Commanders.com is going to look at some of the top players set to become available at each position. Next up are the cornerbacks. 
news

Five things to know about senior defensive assistant John Pagano

The Washington Commanders have finalized their coaching staff for the 2024 season, and Commanders.com has spent the past few weeks providing an inside look at their backgrounds and what they can add to the team. We'll wrap things up with senior defensive assistant John Pagano.
Advertising