Five things to know about TEs coach David Raih

2. He took a serious leap of faith to pursue coaching.

Imagine having a six-figure income and living comfortably with a secure career. Now, imagine giving all of that up for an unpaid internship with no certainty that the decision would work out in your favor.

That's exactly what Raih did to become a coach.

After graduating from Iowa with a degree in finance, Raih was hired by Zimmer, Inc., a medical device company, to help sell hip and knee implants to surgeons at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. It was a solid job with a more than decent salary, but all Raih could think about was football.

"It's one of those things, it was almost so ridiculous you don't even want to tell anybody," Raih told ESPN's Rob Demovsky in 2016.

Raih's journey began in 2008, when he attended UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel's introductory press conference. He waited for five hours after the press conference had ended to try and convince Neuheisel to give him a chance, which led to him getting an unpaid internship on the coaching staff.

"I didn't tell a lot of people until it was done, and I was at UCLA working. And then I certainly didn't tell them it was for free," Raid said.

The pay didn't get much better in the short term -- he later received a stipend for $900 -- but Raih was at least around the sport he loved. He quickly impressed Neuheisel working with the quarterbacks and tight ends. Eventually, he was allowed to attend coaching staff meetings to help evaluate players.

"He became immediately part of our family," Neuheisel said. "It was a blast to have him around. Everybody who's ever had him on their staff falls for the guy because he's just got that way about him."