Five things to know about the New York Giants

1. Let's talk about Tommy Devito.

Tommy Devito made his first career start at quarterback for the New York Giants in last week's 49-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Stepping up against the Cowboys with next to no NFL playing time? Sounds exactly like what happened to Sam Howell 10 months ago.

Howell and DeVito debuted under similar circumstances- but those stories have very different endings. Howell getting a 26-6 win over the Cowboys. DeVito, losing 49-17.

DeVito's path to being a starter is also different. He played for Syracuse and Illinois at the college level before signing with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent. He was cut and signed to the team's practice squad after training camp, but thanks to Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor both being on Injured Reserve, he's been thrust into the starting lineup to try and keep the Giants afloat.

That has not panned out well so far through a mixture of the Giants' offense being depleted and DeVito's own limitations. He can get the ball out quickly at times, but he often struggled to dissect the Cowboys' defense in his first career start, which led to him holding the ball and taking sacks. He was taken down five times for a loss of 25 yards last week.

But it's not as if DeVito had much to work with. The entire Giants offense suffered against the Cowboys, partly because playmakers like Darren Waller are unavailable. Devito only completed 14-of-27 passes for 86 yards last week. This is compared to Howell, who completed 29-of-44 passes for 312 yards in Seattle and is leading the league in passing yards.